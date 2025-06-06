Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

$41.470.01
47.380.18
ukenru
The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires
07:51 AM • 12655 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 73083 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 127308 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 96059 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 90351 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 87393 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 65185 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92110 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 65300 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 50626 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
3m/s
66%
750mm
Popular news

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

June 6, 01:00 AM • 48070 views

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

June 6, 01:38 AM • 21464 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

June 6, 02:52 AM • 56065 views

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

June 6, 03:23 AM • 30989 views

In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

June 6, 03:29 AM • 24073 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 81303 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 167715 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 175309 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 232838 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 273434 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

10:26 AM • 1122 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 115996 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 80682 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 123863 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 348347 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3778 views

After the Russian attack, 16 people were injured and two are missing. The authorities are carrying out urgent restoration of damaged buildings and replacing windows.

Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Lutsk has risen to 16, and two more people are considered missing, the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration Ivan Rudnytskyi said on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

As of now, at least 16 people have been injured. Two more are considered missing. I hope there will be no casualties,"

- Rudnytskyi said.

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, the debris is being cleared and rescue operations are underway.

Regarding the damage caused by the Russian attack, according to Rudnytskyi, it is necessary to replace, according to preliminary estimates, about 2,000 windows, and people will now be helped to cover the windows with temporary material to protect them from the rain.

Temporary resettlement of people, he said, takes place in a dormitory.

15 injured in Lutsk due to the night attack by the Russian Federation: consequences shown06.06.25, 09:17 • 4272 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9