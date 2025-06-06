Russian attack on Lutsk: already 16 injured, two missing

The number of victims of the Russian attack on Lutsk has risen to 16, and two more people are considered missing, the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration Ivan Rudnytskyi said on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

As of now, at least 16 people have been injured. Two more are considered missing. I hope there will be no casualties," - Rudnytskyi said.

According to the head of the Regional State Administration, the debris is being cleared and rescue operations are underway.

Regarding the damage caused by the Russian attack, according to Rudnytskyi, it is necessary to replace, according to preliminary estimates, about 2,000 windows, and people will now be helped to cover the windows with temporary material to protect them from the rain.

Temporary resettlement of people, he said, takes place in a dormitory.

15 injured in Lutsk due to the night attack by the Russian Federation: consequences shown