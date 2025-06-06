15 injured in Lutsk due to the night attack by the Russian Federation: consequences shown

In Lutsk, numerous destructions and fires were recorded as a result of the night Russian attack, 15 people were reported injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Volyn region reported on Friday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

At least 15 people were injured, rescuers and police evacuated 5 people and several pets from the damaged 9-story building - the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Facebook.

It is noted that a residential building, administrative buildings and production facilities of civilian infrastructure, including a furniture workshop and repair facilities, were damaged. Rescuers eliminated all fires.

All services are working at the scene, more than 100 rescuers and 25 units of the State Emergency Service equipment are involved. An "Invincibility Point" has been deployed, psychologists of the State Emergency Service and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross are working.

