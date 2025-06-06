15 injured in Lutsk due to the night attack by the Russian Federation: consequences shown
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack in Lutsk, there are numerous destructions and fires. At least 15 people were injured, a residential building, administrative buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
In Lutsk, numerous destructions and fires were recorded as a result of the night Russian attack, 15 people were reported injured, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Volyn region reported on Friday, showing the consequences, writes UNN.
At least 15 people were injured, rescuers and police evacuated 5 people and several pets from the damaged 9-story building
It is noted that a residential building, administrative buildings and production facilities of civilian infrastructure, including a furniture workshop and repair facilities, were damaged. Rescuers eliminated all fires.
All services are working at the scene, more than 100 rescuers and 25 units of the State Emergency Service equipment are involved. An "Invincibility Point" has been deployed, psychologists of the State Emergency Service and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross are working.
