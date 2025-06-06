$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Lutsk was subjected to a combined attack by the Russian Federation: reports of 5 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 704 views

Lutsk was subjected to a combined attack by drones and missiles. There are casualties, damage to residential buildings, commercial facilities, cars, educational institutions, and government agencies.

Lutsk was subjected to a combined attack by the Russian Federation: reports of 5 injured

Lutsk was subjected to a combined attack by the Russian Federation - drones and missiles, there are reports of five victims, said the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration Ivan Rudnytskyi and the mayor of the city Igor Polishchuk on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"A difficult night. Ukraine and our region in particular were subjected to a massive attack by missiles and UAVs. First of all, gratitude to the air defense forces! Many enemy targets were destroyed," the head of the OVA noted.

The mayor of Lutsk during the night reported about an enemy attack on the city with "Shaheds" and missiles. A series of explosions were heard, the mayor of Lutsk noted.

"Today, during the attack on Lutsk, the enemy used 15 UAVs and 6 missiles," Polishchuk wrote.

In Lutsk, we have a hit in an apartment building, which suffered partial destruction. In many buildings, windows were blown out by the shock wave. Currently, we have 5 injured people. People have been evacuated, everyone is already receiving medical assistance. Fortunately, there are no deaths

- wrote Rudnytskyi.

According to the mayor, there is information about "a damaged roof of one of the apartment buildings, many broken windows in apartment buildings, damaged commercial facilities and private cars".

"We also have many broken windows in private houses, individual educational institutions, and a damaged state institution," Polishchuk said.

At this minute, 5 people were injured. There is no information about the dead

- confirmed Polishchuk.

All emergency services, according to the head of the OVA, are working on the ground and eliminating the consequences of the attack and the fall of debris.

In Ternopil, there is a hit on infrastructure objects, part of the city is without electricity06.06.25, 05:43 • 1470 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Lutsk
