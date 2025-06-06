Lutsk was subjected to a combined attack by the Russian Federation: reports of 5 injured

Lutsk was subjected to a combined attack by the Russian Federation - drones and missiles, there are reports of five victims, said the head of the Volyn Regional State Administration Ivan Rudnytskyi and the mayor of the city Igor Polishchuk on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"A difficult night. Ukraine and our region in particular were subjected to a massive attack by missiles and UAVs. First of all, gratitude to the air defense forces! Many enemy targets were destroyed," the head of the OVA noted.

The mayor of Lutsk during the night reported about an enemy attack on the city with "Shaheds" and missiles. A series of explosions were heard, the mayor of Lutsk noted.

"Today, during the attack on Lutsk, the enemy used 15 UAVs and 6 missiles," Polishchuk wrote.

In Lutsk, we have a hit in an apartment building, which suffered partial destruction. In many buildings, windows were blown out by the shock wave. Currently, we have 5 injured people. People have been evacuated, everyone is already receiving medical assistance. Fortunately, there are no deaths - wrote Rudnytskyi.

According to the mayor, there is information about "a damaged roof of one of the apartment buildings, many broken windows in apartment buildings, damaged commercial facilities and private cars".

"We also have many broken windows in private houses, individual educational institutions, and a damaged state institution," Polishchuk said.

At this minute, 5 people were injured. There is no information about the dead - confirmed Polishchuk.

All emergency services, according to the head of the OVA, are working on the ground and eliminating the consequences of the attack and the fall of debris.

