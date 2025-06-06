In Ternopil, there is a hit on infrastructure objects, part of the city is without electricity

On the night of June 6, the Russian army launched a combined attack on Ternopil using attack drones and missiles. As a result of the shelling, there were hits on industrial facilities and infrastructure. This was reported in his Telegram by the mayor of Ternopil Serhiy Nadal, reports UNN.

As a result of the enemy's attack in Ternopil, there were hits on industrial facilities and infrastructure. Relevant services are working at the scene - said the official.

He also recommended closing the windows tightly.

"Part of Ternopil is without electricity. Water pressure in the city is reduced due to power outages. There may be no pressure on the upper floors. Restoration works are underway. I will provide additional information later," Nadal added.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces carried out a massive drone attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are casualties. Debris was recorded in several districts, fires broke out, a high-rise building was hit, an educational institution and infrastructure were damaged.

