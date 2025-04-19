Downing of UIA plane: Iran files lawsuit against Ukraine and three countries at UN court

Tehran has filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of the United Nations (UN) against Ukraine and three other countries over the UIA flight disaster. Iran is trying to challenge the ICAO decision and states that the plane was shot down accidentally because "they were expecting a US attack". This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the International Court of Justice.

Details

It is noted that Iran filed a lawsuit with the UN International Court of Justice against Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. It demands the annulment of the decision of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding the UIA disaster.

In the lawsuit, Tehran claims that the ICAO has no authority to make decisions in the case of the UIA air disaster, and the voting procedure in the ICAO was violated.

In its lawsuit, Iran demands from the court:

to recognize that ICAO has no jurisdiction in this case;

to exclude the United Kingdom from participating in the process;

to declare the ICAO Council's decision legally invalid and annul it.

Iran also added that the country's military "unintentionally" shot down the UIA plane near Tehran. This happened "due to human error".

Reference

On January 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 Tehran — Kyiv (Boeing 737-800 aircraft) crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport.

176 people were killed: citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, and Afghanistan.

Iranian forces stated on January 11, 2020, that the Ukrainian Boeing was shot down accidentally, the blame being human factor: the plane was flying near an Iranian military object and was mistaken for an "enemy target".

Reminder

Iran has sentenced 10 servicemen to prison for shooting down the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 airliner, which resulted in the death of 176 people.

Neither the courts nor the verdicts have brought truth or justice to the families of the victims of the UIA plane crash, as the entire process - starting with Iran's biased investigation into the downing - lacked the necessary impartiality and transparency. This is stated in a joint statement by the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of flight PS752 regarding the criminal proceedings in Iran.

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, and the United Kingdom jointly filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against Iran over the downing of the Ukrainian UIA plane on January 8, 2020. This is stated in a joint statement by the international group for coordinating assistance to the victims of the flight.

