A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 36248 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 50769 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 63215 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 68379 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 105282 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 91662 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 155135 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 53932 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137744 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85047 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Charles III

Rustem Umerov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

United Kingdom

Actual

9K720 Iskander

Unmanned aerial vehicle

MIM-104 Patriot

The Guardian

The New York Times

Downing of UIA plane: Iran files lawsuit against Ukraine and three countries at UN court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Iran has filed a lawsuit against Ukraine and other countries at the International Court of Justice over the UIA catastrophe. Tehran disputes the ICAO decision and states that the plane was shot down accidentally.

Downing of UIA plane: Iran files lawsuit against Ukraine and three countries at UN court

Tehran has filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of the United Nations (UN) against Ukraine and three other countries over the UIA flight disaster. Iran is trying to challenge the ICAO decision and states that the plane was shot down accidentally because "they were expecting a US attack". This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the International Court of Justice.

Details

It is noted that Iran filed a lawsuit with the UN International Court of Justice against Canada, Sweden, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. It demands the annulment of the decision of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) regarding the UIA disaster.

In the lawsuit, Tehran claims that the ICAO has no authority to make decisions in the case of the UIA air disaster, and the voting procedure in the ICAO was violated.

In its lawsuit, Iran demands from the court:

  • to recognize that ICAO has no jurisdiction in this case;
    • to exclude the United Kingdom from participating in the process;
      • to declare the ICAO Council's decision legally invalid and annul it.

        Iran also added that the country's military "unintentionally" shot down the UIA plane near Tehran. This happened "due to human error".

        Reference

        On January 8, 2020, Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752 Tehran — Kyiv (Boeing 737-800 aircraft) crashed shortly after taking off from Tehran airport.

        176 people were killed: citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, and Afghanistan.

        Iranian forces stated on January 11, 2020, that the Ukrainian Boeing was shot down accidentally, the blame being human factor: the plane was flying near an Iranian military object and was mistaken for an "enemy target".

        Reminder

        Iran has sentenced 10 servicemen to prison for shooting down the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 airliner, which resulted in the death of 176 people.

        Neither the courts nor the verdicts have brought truth or justice to the families of the victims of the UIA plane crash, as the entire process - starting with Iran's biased investigation into the downing - lacked the necessary impartiality and transparency. This is stated in a joint statement by the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of flight PS752 regarding the criminal proceedings in Iran.

        Ukraine, Canada, Sweden, and the United Kingdom jointly filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice against Iran over the downing of the Ukrainian UIA plane on January 8, 2020. This is stated in a joint statement by the international group for coordinating assistance to the victims of the flight. 

        The downing of the UIA plane: International Coordination Group initiates ICAO dispute against Iran08.01.24, 18:50 • 27645 views

        Vita Zelenetska

        Vita Zelenetska

        PoliticsNews of the World
        International Court of Justice
        United Nations
        Afghanistan
        Tehran
        Canada
        Sweden
        United Kingdom
        Germany
        United States
        Ukraine
        Iran
        Kyiv
