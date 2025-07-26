Zelenskyy announced how many soldiers have been posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 684 Ukrainian soldiers from various components of the Security and Defense Forces have been awarded the title Hero of Ukraine, 428 of whom were awarded this title posthumously. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 684 of our soldiers from various components of the Security and Defense Forces have been awarded the title Hero of Ukraine, 428 of whom were awarded this title posthumously. We always remember and honor everyone who fought for Ukraine, its independence, and a normal life for our people. - Zelenskyy wrote and published a video featuring the Heroes.

The President also signed a decree on awarding the title Hero of Ukraine to the commander of the "Lyut" brigade, Maksym Kazban, posthumously.

On July 22, Maksym Kazban, commander of the National Police of Ukraine's Joint Assault Brigade "Lyut", died in a car accident in Donetsk region.

On Thursday, July 24, Kyiv bid farewell to Maksym Kazban, commander of the National Police of Ukraine's Joint Assault Brigade "Lyut".