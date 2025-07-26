$41.770.00
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 26, 06:52 AM • 3156 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 22179 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 57764 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 155851 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 69130 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 67297 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 106439 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42149 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 55058 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51190 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Zelenskyy announced how many soldiers have been posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1386 views

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 684 Ukrainian soldiers have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, 428 of them posthumously. President Zelenskyy signed a decree on the posthumous awarding of the title of Hero of Ukraine to Maksym Kazban, commander of the "Lyut" brigade, who died in a car accident in Donetsk region.

Zelenskyy announced how many soldiers have been posthumously awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 684 Ukrainian soldiers from various components of the Security and Defense Forces have been awarded the title Hero of Ukraine, 428 of whom were awarded this title posthumously. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 684 of our soldiers from various components of the Security and Defense Forces have been awarded the title Hero of Ukraine, 428 of whom were awarded this title posthumously. We always remember and honor everyone who fought for Ukraine, its independence, and a normal life for our people.

- Zelenskyy wrote and published a video featuring the Heroes.

The President also signed a decree on awarding the title Hero of Ukraine to the commander of the "Lyut" brigade, Maksym Kazban, posthumously.

On July 22, Maksym Kazban, commander of the National Police of Ukraine's Joint Assault Brigade "Lyut", died in a car accident in Donetsk region.

On Thursday, July 24, Kyiv bid farewell to Maksym Kazban, commander of the National Police of Ukraine's Joint Assault Brigade "Lyut".

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
National Police of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv
