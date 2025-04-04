The Council of Europe intends to establish a special tribunal to review Russia's aggression against Ukraine by the end of 2025. 40 countries and the EU are already working on the legal framework for the future tribunal.
The court has set deadlines for submitting positions on Russia's counterclaims in the Ukraine v. Russia genocide case. Ukraine has until May 20, 2025, and Russia has until September 22, 2025.
On the fifth anniversary of the PS752 tragedy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recalled Iran's crime and reaffirmed its intention to seek justice. The international group continues legal actions against Iran at the ICAO and the International Court of Justice.
Human Rights Watch declares Israel's deliberate restriction of access to water in Gaza as an act of genocide. Due to the contaminated water sources, 670 thousand cases of diarrhea have been recorded among the population.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but experts do not predict he will win. The committee may focus on humanitarian actors who help civilians.
Poland has applied to the International Court of Justice to join the case of Ukraine against russia over allegations of genocide. The country justifies its legal interest by its obligations under the Genocide Convention and the provision of assistance to Ukraine.
Colombia suspends coal exports to Israel until the end of the conflict in the Gaza Strip and Israel complies with the orders of the International Court of justice, citing the ongoing "genocide" by the Israeli government.
the Russian military systematically uses sexual violence, including against men, as a strategy to conquer and destroy Ukraine's national identity.
Finland opposes EU calls for trade sanctions against Israel, despite the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza due to Israeli military operations, preferring to continue trade with the high-tech country.
Algeria has proposed a draft UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.
Israel denies striking a tent city in Gaza, reportedly killing 21 people.
An Israeli airstrike on a tent city in Rafah, Gaza, killed 45 people, causing an international outcry.
The UN's highest court has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah, Gaza, citing catastrophic humanitarian conditions and potential genocide against Palestinians.
The International Chamber of Commerce tribunal has banned russia's gazprom from bringing a gas dispute with Czech energy company CEZ to russian courts, confirming that such disputes should be resolved through ICC arbitration.
The UN General Assembly is expected to vote to establish an annual day of remembrance for the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, which is fiercely opposed by Serbs.
Israel has rejected South Africa's accusations of Palestinian genocide at the International Court of Justice, justifying its military operation in Rafah as self-defense against Hamas militants who fired rockets and held hostages.
The Council called for the recognition of the 1944 deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide, increased support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, a response to human rights violations in occupied Crimea, and the establishment of a tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine, and demanded that Russia lift restrictions on Crimean Tatar institutions.
Turkey decides to join South Africa's case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.
Germany opposes the confiscation of $300 billion in frozen russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction and military aid, fearing it would set a precedent that could lead to new lawsuits against Germany for World War II crimes.
In 2023, only 197 children in annexed Crimea had access to education in the Ukrainian language, a sharp decline caused by the Russian occupation.
Bosnian Serb members of parliament have adopted a report denying that the killing of 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica during the Bosnian War was genocide.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery for a hernia under general anesthesia, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will temporarily act as prime minister during the operation.
The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to ensure unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to Gaza amid deteriorating living conditions and alleged genocide against Palestinians.
Frozen Russian assets should be used to pay compensation to Ukrainians who suffered from Russian aggression, as Russia must pay reparations for the damage caused by its war crimes, according to Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin.
The UN Secretary-General said that recent wars have undermined the credibility of the UN Security Council and that it needs serious reform due to its inability to act on important peace issues.
The International Court of Justice will begin hearings to assess the legal consequences of Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories since 1967.
At the merits stage of the case, Ukraine will argue that Russia has violated the order of the International Court of Justice on provisional measures in the case of Ukraine v. Russia by continuing military operations in Ukraine after the order was issued.
The Dutch government will appeal the court's ban on the export of F-35 parts to Israel in the country's Supreme Court.
Ukraine's military intelligence chief criticized the decision of the International Court of Justice that Russia was not responsible for terrorism in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014.
The UN Court in The Hague has issued a preliminary ruling on jurisdiction in the case of Ukraine against Russia for "distortion of the concept of genocide. " The court ruled that the case can be considered further on the merits.