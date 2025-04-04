$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1660 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10141 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53254 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193875 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112314 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373154 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299010 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212084 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243302 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254665 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

By the end of the year, Europe hopes to establish a special tribunal to consider Russia's aggression against Ukraine

The Council of Europe intends to establish a special tribunal to review Russia's aggression against Ukraine by the end of 2025. 40 countries and the EU are already working on the legal framework for the future tribunal.

War • February 7, 02:43 PM • 29106 views

International Court of Justice sets new deadlines in Ukraine v. Russia genocide case

The court has set deadlines for submitting positions on Russia's counterclaims in the Ukraine v. Russia genocide case. Ukraine has until May 20, 2025, and Russia has until September 22, 2025.

War • January 31, 01:56 PM • 29562 views

“We will not give up efforts to achieve justice": Foreign Ministry on the fifth anniversary of Iran's downing of Ukrainian plane

On the fifth anniversary of the PS752 tragedy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recalled Iran's crime and reaffirmed its intention to seek justice. The international group continues legal actions against Iran at the ICAO and the International Court of Justice.

Politics • January 8, 09:21 AM • 21971 views

Israel accused of genocide over Gaza water restrictions

Human Rights Watch declares Israel's deliberate restriction of access to water in Gaza as an act of genocide. Due to the contaminated water sources, 670 thousand cases of diarrhea have been recorded among the population.

News of the World • December 19, 07:55 AM • 13816 views

Zelensky was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, but experts do not predict he will win. The committee may focus on humanitarian actors who help civilians.

Politics • October 4, 09:16 AM • 116295 views

Poland filed an application to join the case of Ukraine against russia in the UN Court

Poland has applied to the International Court of Justice to join the case of Ukraine against russia over allegations of genocide. The country justifies its legal interest by its obligations under the Genocide Convention and the provision of assistance to Ukraine.

War • July 30, 02:29 AM • 115862 views

Colombia suspends coal exports to Israel

Colombia suspends coal exports to Israel until the end of the conflict in the Gaza Strip and Israel complies with the orders of the International Court of justice, citing the ongoing "genocide" by the Israeli government.

War • June 9, 03:24 AM • 70446 views

CNN: Russian military systematically uses sexual violence as a weapon in Ukraine

the Russian military systematically uses sexual violence, including against men, as a strategy to conquer and destroy Ukraine's national identity.

War • June 3, 08:29 PM • 88460 views

Finland opposes EU calls for trade sanctions against Israel

Finland opposes EU calls for trade sanctions against Israel, despite the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza due to Israeli military operations, preferring to continue trade with the high-tech country.

News of the World • May 30, 01:39 PM • 20217 views

Algeria will propose UN measures to "put an end to the killings in Rafah"

Algeria has proposed a draft UN resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

News of the World • May 29, 09:09 AM • 23467 views

Israeli military denies strike on Gaza tent city

Israel denies striking a tent city in Gaza, reportedly killing 21 people.

News of the World • May 29, 02:01 AM • 27582 views

The Israeli attack on the Rafah tent city claimed the lives of 45 people, causing an international outcry

An Israeli airstrike on a tent city in Rafah, Gaza, killed 45 people, causing an international outcry.

War • May 28, 02:35 AM • 29283 views

UN court orders Israel to halt its operation in Rafah

The UN's highest court has ordered Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Rafah, Gaza, citing catastrophic humanitarian conditions and potential genocide against Palestinians.

News of the World • May 24, 01:59 PM • 16472 views

ICC tribunal bans Gazprom from referring gas dispute to russian court

The International Chamber of Commerce tribunal has banned russia's gazprom from bringing a gas dispute with Czech energy company CEZ to russian courts, confirming that such disputes should be resolved through ICC arbitration.

Economy • May 24, 12:15 PM • 18079 views

UN to vote to establish a day of remembrance for the Srebrenica genocide amid Serbian opposition

The UN General Assembly is expected to vote to establish an annual day of remembrance for the victims of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide, which is fiercely opposed by Serbs.

News of the World • May 23, 11:51 AM • 15472 views

Israel rejects South Africa's accusations of Palestinian genocide in the International Court of Justice

Israel has rejected South Africa's accusations of Palestinian genocide at the International Court of Justice, justifying its military operation in Rafah as self-defense against Hamas militants who fired rockets and held hostages.

News of the World • May 17, 12:28 PM • 17448 views

Rada calls on the world to recognize the deportation of Crimean Tatars in 1944 as an act of genocide

The Council called for the recognition of the 1944 deportation of Crimean Tatars as genocide, increased support for Ukraine against Russian aggression, a response to human rights violations in occupied Crimea, and the establishment of a tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine, and demanded that Russia lift restrictions on Crimean Tatar institutions.

Politics • May 8, 11:45 AM • 16745 views

Turkey wants to join the case of the South African Court of Justice against Israel

Turkey decides to join South Africa's case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza.

War • May 2, 12:50 AM • 105757 views

WSJ: Germany is afraid to hand over frozen russian assets to Ukraine

Germany opposes the confiscation of $300 billion in frozen russian assets for Ukraine's reconstruction and military aid, fearing it would set a precedent that could lead to new lawsuits against Germany for World War II crimes.

War • April 28, 11:55 PM • 27947 views

Last year, only 197 children in the occupied Crimea had access to education in Ukrainian

In 2023, only 197 children in annexed Crimea had access to education in the Ukrainian language, a sharp decline caused by the Russian occupation.

Society • April 24, 01:56 PM • 14805 views

The Parliament of the Republika Srpska approved the report on the denial of the genocide in Srebrenica

Bosnian Serb members of parliament have adopted a report denying that the killing of 8,000 Muslims in Srebrenica during the Bosnian War was genocide.

News of the World • April 19, 08:49 AM • 17812 views

Netanyahu to undergo surgery under general anesthesia, Justice Minister to temporarily take over as Israeli prime minister

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will undergo surgery for a hernia under general anesthesia, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin will temporarily act as prime minister during the operation.

News of the World • March 31, 03:36 PM • 38831 views

The UN International Court of Justice has ruled on Israel

The International Court of Justice ordered Israel to ensure unimpeded access of humanitarian aid to Gaza amid deteriorating living conditions and alleged genocide against Palestinians.

War • March 29, 12:00 AM • 46378 views

Kostin: Frozen Russian assets should be used to compensate Ukrainians affected by Russian aggression

Frozen Russian assets should be used to pay compensation to Ukrainians who suffered from Russian aggression, as Russia must pay reparations for the damage caused by its war crimes, according to Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin.

War • March 13, 10:53 PM • 97082 views

UN Secretary-General recognizes that the Security Council needs to be reformed

The UN Secretary-General said that recent wars have undermined the credibility of the UN Security Council and that it needs serious reform due to its inability to act on important peace issues.

Politics • February 26, 12:46 PM • 24035 views

International Court of Justice to assess Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories

The International Court of Justice will begin hearings to assess the legal consequences of Israel's actions in the Palestinian territories since 1967.

News of the World • February 19, 09:27 AM • 25151 views

Korynevych: Ukraine will prove Russia's violation of the order to cease hostilities in the UN court

At the merits stage of the case, Ukraine will argue that Russia has violated the order of the International Court of Justice on provisional measures in the case of Ukraine v. Russia by continuing military operations in Ukraine after the order was issued.

War • February 15, 09:10 AM • 25584 views

The Dutch government disagrees with the ban on the export of F-35 spare parts to Israel and files a cassation appeal

The Dutch government will appeal the court's ban on the export of F-35 parts to Israel in the country's Supreme Court.

News of the World • February 14, 08:13 AM • 25920 views

This is a disgrace to the international judicial system: Budanov on the decision of the International Court of Justice on Ukraine's claim

Ukraine's military intelligence chief criticized the decision of the International Court of Justice that Russia was not responsible for terrorism in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014.

War • February 10, 12:44 PM • 34871 views

Genocide case: UN court decides to consider Ukraine's claim against Russia

The UN Court in The Hague has issued a preliminary ruling on jurisdiction in the case of Ukraine against Russia for "distortion of the concept of genocide. " The court ruled that the case can be considered further on the merits.

War • February 2, 03:23 PM • 24161 views