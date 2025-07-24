$41.770.00
Armed conflict on the Thailand-Cambodia border: civilians killed, countries blame each other

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1174 views

Thailand closed the border, and Cambodia convenes a meeting of the UN Security Council.

Armed conflict on the Thailand-Cambodia border: civilians killed, countries blame each other

An armed conflict occurred on the border between Thailand and Cambodia, resulting in civilian casualties. Both countries accuse each other of provocations, UNN reports with reference to Associated Press News.

Details

On the morning of July 24, shooting broke out on the Cambodian-Thai border. The armies of both countries opened fire on each other. Bangkok stated that the Cambodians were the first to shoot, while Phnom Penh insisted that Thai troops opened fire first.

The clash occurred in the border area, near ancient temples. Initially, 9 deaths were reported, but later CNN reported 11 victims.

Thai authorities closed the border with Cambodia, and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet called on the UN Security Council to convene a meeting to "stop Thailand's aggression" after the escalation of the conflict between the countries.

Recall

In June of this year, Cambodia officially appealed to the International Court of Justice to intervene in the settlement of the long-standing border conflict with Thailand. Both countries mobilized troops near the disputed border section.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Cambodia
United Nations Security Council
Associated Press
International Court of Justice
Thailand
