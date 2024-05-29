Israeli military denies strike on Gaza tent city

Israel denies information about a strike on a tent city in Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The Israeli military denies that it struck a tent city west of Rafah.

This reaction came after Gaza health authorities reported the deaths of at least 21 people in an area that Israel has designated as a civilian evacuation zone.

Earlier, despite an appeal by the International Court of Justice, Israeli tanks advanced to the center of Rafah for the first time after a night of heavy bombardment.

Israeli tanks reach Rafah center, hostilities continue - ВВС