Russian drone strike on a bus in Marhanets: Prosecutor's office has launched an investigation - Prosecutor General's Office

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz
07:58 AM • 4322 views

The price of gas for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 32060 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 67747 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 103103 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 98936 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 117143 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 173231 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 125625 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227471 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 120029 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
1.8m/s
23%
751 mm
Popular news

Telegraph: The US will present a seven-point peace plan in London

April 23, 12:27 AM • 20586 views

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 25855 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

03:03 AM • 18257 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

03:50 AM • 16806 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

04:31 AM • 28282 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 10851 views

"When energy is security." How the Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 12198 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 58844 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 103104 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 79468 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 20969 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 21033 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 51453 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 42574 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 87921 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Russian drone strike on a bus in Marhanets: Prosecutor's office has launched an investigation - Prosecutor General's Office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1218 views

An investigation into a war crime has been launched after a Russian drone attack on a bus in Marhanets. 9 people were killed, 32 injured, the number of victims is being clarified.

Russian drone strike on a bus in Marhanets: Prosecutor's office has launched an investigation - Prosecutor General's Office
bus attacked by a drone in Marhanets

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings regarding the Russian drone attack on a bus in Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram.

Details

The case is classified as a war crime that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is currently known that 9 people died and 32 were injured. The final number of victims is being established. The vehicle was damaged. Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, recording another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

Recall

On the morning of April 23, 2025, the aggressor struck a bus with employees of an enterprise in the city of Marganets, Nikopol district, with a kamikaze drone. It was previously known that 7 people died and 6 were injured as a result of the Russian strike in Marganets.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Marhanets
Brent
$68.41
Bitcoin
$94,137.80
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.24
Золото
$3,330.10
Ethereum
$1,792.08