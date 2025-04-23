Russian drone strike on a bus in Marhanets: Prosecutor's office has launched an investigation - Prosecutor General's Office

The Dnipropetrovsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has launched a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings regarding the Russian drone attack on a bus in Marganets, Dnipropetrovsk region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General in Telegram.

Details

The case is classified as a war crime that resulted in the death of people (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It is currently known that 9 people died and 32 were injured. The final number of victims is being established. The vehicle was damaged. Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene, recording another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

Recall

On the morning of April 23, 2025, the aggressor struck a bus with employees of an enterprise in the city of Marganets, Nikopol district, with a kamikaze drone. It was previously known that 7 people died and 6 were injured as a result of the Russian strike in Marganets.