A missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injured 4 people, including a 12-year-old girl. A hotel, 5 high-rise buildings, a cultural center, a bank, 2 shops and 14 cars were damaged.
The shelling in Kryvyi Rih injured 17 people, 8 of whom are hospitalized. A hotel, a shop, an administrative building, an educational institution, 7 apartment buildings and about 15 cars were damaged.
Russian troops shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Three people were wounded, private houses, outbuildings, cars and communications were damaged.
Russian forces shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region, injuring a pregnant woman and a 4-year-old boy. Infrastructure, private houses, outbuildings and communications in several communities were damaged.
Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region at night on October 13. Heavy artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and a kamikaze drone were used, with no casualties.
Russian troops attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery. Two men were wounded in the attacks, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
Enemy forces attacked the district center and Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovska oblast. They used kamikaze drones and artillery, damaged infrastructure, but no casualties.
Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery and kamikaze drones. The shelling hit Nikopol and four communities, damaged infrastructure, and caused no civilian casualties.
Enemy troops shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region, wounding two men. Seven residential buildings, outbuildings, power grids and gas pipelines were damaged. Rescue operations are underway in Kryvyi Rih.
In the evening of September 25, the occupiers attacked Nikopol district using drones, artillery and Grad systems. According to preliminary data, the shelling of Nikopol and the Marhanets community resulted in no casualties.
At night, 5 enemy drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovs'k region. The enemy shelled Nikopol district, damaging a private house. A building caught fire in Synelnykove district as a result of the attack.
The invaders attacked Nikopol, Marhanets and other communities in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. Artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones were used, the consequences of the attacks are being investigated.
Three people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured as a result of the artillery shelling of Marhanets. Cars, shops and residential buildings were damaged, and the consequences of the attack are being investigated.
Russian forces shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region using a kamikaze drone and artillery. An outbuilding was damaged, with no civilian casualties.
Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery and drones. A 30-year-old man was injured, and infrastructure, a recreation center, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.
The enemy attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones. The shelling lasted from evening to morning, affecting Nikopol and the Marhanets community, but there were no casualties.
In the evening of August 13 and in the morning of August 14, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. According to the head of the RMA, there were no deaths or injuries, and the consequences of the attacks are being clarified.
The Russian military shelled Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. A 69-year-old man was injured, and residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure were damaged.
Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery. The attacks wounded three teenagers, damaged houses and an agricultural enterprise, and killed 100 poultry.
In Marhanets, Dnipropetrovs'k region, a Russian drone attacked a family-type house with 12 children. Three teenagers aged 13-14 received shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.
The Russian army attacked Marhanets with a kamikaze drone. Three teenagers aged 13-14 received moderate shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized. Private houses were damaged.
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy army attacked with artillery shells and kamikaze drones until late evening and early morning, but no casualties were reported, although material damage is being assessed.
Russian troops attacked Nikopol district using drones and artillery, causing fires, damaging houses, buildings, vehicles, power lines and a gas pipeline, but there were no casualties.
In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a private house was damaged as a result of shelling by aggressor forces using kamikaze drones. Fortunately, there were no reports of civilian casualties.
In Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian shelling damaged an industrial enterprise, a four-story building, 10 private houses, outbuildings, a garage, cars and trucks, and cut off a power line.
Russian forces attacked Nikopol district using kamikaze drones and artillery, damaging houses, a garage, a gas station, and a power line, but there were no casualties.
Russian troops shelled Marhanets community and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery, damaging infrastructure, a private house and an outbuilding.
Today, Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region came under hostile fire, damaging a gas pipeline, a power line, infrastructure, buildings and vehicles, and injuring two people.
At night, dry grass caught fire in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to the fall of the wreckage of a destroyed enemy UAV, and the occupiers also damaged infrastructure by shelling Nikopol and Marhanets community.
In Dnipro, the number of wounded as a result of hostile shelling increased to 53 people, 4 of them in serious condition. In addition, the aggressor continues to shell Nikopol district, damaging infrastructure and destroying buildings.