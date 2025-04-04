$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15286 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27756 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64388 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213209 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122303 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391536 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310391 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213666 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244179 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255072 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22506 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44883 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131239 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14503 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13750 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131343 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213209 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391536 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254081 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310391 views
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2808 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13825 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44983 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72006 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57111 views
News by theme

Rocket attack on Kryvyi Rih: 4 injured, buildings damaged

A missile strike on Kryvyi Rih injured 4 people, including a 12-year-old girl. A hotel, 5 high-rise buildings, a cultural center, a bank, 2 shops and 14 cars were damaged.

Society • October 21, 05:01 AM • 39508 views

In Kryvyi Rih, 17 people were injured as a result of hostile attacks - RMA

The shelling in Kryvyi Rih injured 17 people, 8 of whom are hospitalized. A hotel, a shop, an administrative building, an educational institution, 7 apartment buildings and about 15 cars were damaged.

Society • October 20, 04:50 AM • 53021 views

Dnipropetrovs'k region: occupants shelled Marhanets, three wounded

Russian troops shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Three people were wounded, private houses, outbuildings, cars and communications were damaged.

War • October 17, 01:49 PM • 13366 views

Russians shell Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery and drones: a pregnant woman and a child are wounded

Russian forces shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region, injuring a pregnant woman and a 4-year-old boy. Infrastructure, private houses, outbuildings and communications in several communities were damaged.

Society • October 15, 04:12 PM • 18599 views

Russian troops shelled Nikopol region at night with heavy artillery and MLRS

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region at night on October 13. Heavy artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers, and a kamikaze drone were used, with no casualties.

Society • October 13, 05:17 AM • 43570 views

Russians attack Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: two people are wounded

Russian troops attacked two districts of Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery. Two men were wounded in the attacks, and residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Society • October 2, 03:51 PM • 16838 views

Enemy shells Dnipro region with drones and artillery: no casualties

Enemy forces attacked the district center and Marhanets community in Dnipropetrovska oblast. They used kamikaze drones and artillery, damaged infrastructure, but no casualties.

Society • October 2, 04:50 AM • 45567 views

Artillery and kamikaze drones: occupants shelled Nikopol district more than 15 times

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery and kamikaze drones. The shelling hit Nikopol and four communities, damaged infrastructure, and caused no civilian casualties.

War • October 1, 03:49 PM • 16225 views

Aggressor shells Dnipro region, wounding two men and damaging several houses

Enemy troops shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region, wounding two men. Seven residential buildings, outbuildings, power grids and gas pipelines were damaged. Rescue operations are underway in Kryvyi Rih.

Society • September 28, 04:56 AM • 29100 views

Terrorists shell Dnipropetrovs'k region: no casualties

In the evening of September 25, the occupiers attacked Nikopol district using drones, artillery and Grad systems. According to preliminary data, the shelling of Nikopol and the Marhanets community resulted in no casualties.

Society • September 26, 04:53 AM • 19575 views

5 “Shaheds” downed in Dnipropetrovs'k region, enemy shells two disctricts

At night, 5 enemy drones were shot down over Dnipropetrovs'k region. The enemy shelled Nikopol district, damaging a private house. A building caught fire in Synelnykove district as a result of the attack.

War • September 25, 05:26 AM • 14483 views

Occupants shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region: no casualties

The invaders attacked Nikopol, Marhanets and other communities in the Dnipropetrovs'k region. Artillery, Grad multiple rocket launchers and kamikaze drones were used, the consequences of the attacks are being investigated.

Society • September 20, 04:55 AM • 17019 views

Russian troops strike at Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region: two women and a 9-year-old boy are injured

Three people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured as a result of the artillery shelling of Marhanets. Cars, shops and residential buildings were damaged, and the consequences of the attack are being investigated.

War • September 18, 12:17 PM • 13067 views

Enemy attacks Nikopol region with a kamikaze drone and artillery

Russian forces shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region using a kamikaze drone and artillery. An outbuilding was damaged, with no civilian casualties.

War • August 18, 04:45 AM • 50683 views

The enemy attacked Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovs'k region 15 times: a man was wounded and infrastructure was damaged

Russian troops shelled Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery and drones. A 30-year-old man was injured, and infrastructure, a recreation center, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

War • August 17, 04:07 PM • 34407 views

Dnipropetrovsk region experienced hostile artillery and drone attacks overnight

The enemy attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and kamikaze drones. The shelling lasted from evening to morning, affecting Nikopol and the Marhanets community, but there were no casualties.

War • August 15, 07:55 AM • 29224 views

Russian troops attack Nikopol region with drones and artillery

In the evening of August 13 and in the morning of August 14, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district with kamikaze drones and heavy artillery. According to the head of the RMA, there were no deaths or injuries, and the consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

Society • August 14, 05:05 AM • 36881 views

Occupants shelled Nikopol district all day: a man wounded, buildings damaged

The Russian military shelled Nikopol district with artillery and kamikaze drones. A 69-year-old man was injured, and residential buildings, outbuildings and infrastructure were damaged.

War • July 31, 03:41 PM • 33958 views

Russians attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery: there are wounded and destruction

Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovs'k region with drones and artillery. The attacks wounded three teenagers, damaged houses and an agricultural enterprise, and killed 100 poultry.

Society • July 23, 05:00 PM • 45064 views

Strike on Marhanets: enemy hits family-type house with 12 children - Ministry of Internal Affairs

In Marhanets, Dnipropetrovs'k region, a Russian drone attacked a family-type house with 12 children. Three teenagers aged 13-14 received shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.

War • July 23, 11:07 AM • 39662 views

Three children wounded in Russian drone attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region

The Russian army attacked Marhanets with a kamikaze drone. Three teenagers aged 13-14 received moderate shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized. Private houses were damaged.

War • July 23, 08:38 AM • 32989 views

russian troops attack Dnipropetrovs'k region with artillery and drones, no casualties

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, the enemy army attacked with artillery shells and kamikaze drones until late evening and early morning, but no casualties were reported, although material damage is being assessed.

Society • July 17, 04:58 AM • 38261 views

Russians attacked Nikopol district with drones and artillery: fires broke out as a result of the shelling

Russian troops attacked Nikopol district using drones and artillery, causing fires, damaging houses, buildings, vehicles, power lines and a gas pipeline, but there were no casualties.

War • July 16, 03:49 PM • 25682 views

Enemy shelling damaged a house in Dnipropetrovska oblast

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a private house was damaged as a result of shelling by aggressor forces using kamikaze drones. Fortunately, there were no reports of civilian casualties.

Society • July 16, 04:45 AM • 106312 views

Enemy shelled with artillery fire and drones: enterprise and four-story building damaged in Nikopol district

In Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian shelling damaged an industrial enterprise, a four-story building, 10 private houses, outbuildings, a garage, cars and trucks, and cut off a power line.

War • July 15, 03:52 PM • 54461 views

The enemy attacked Nikopol region with drones and artillery

Russian forces attacked Nikopol district using kamikaze drones and artillery, damaging houses, a garage, a gas station, and a power line, but there were no casualties.

Society • July 15, 04:40 AM • 32419 views

Russians shelled Marhanets community and Nikopol with heavy artillery: there are damages

Russian troops shelled Marhanets community and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovs'k region with heavy artillery, damaging infrastructure, a private house and an outbuilding.

War • July 13, 06:48 AM • 21731 views

Enemy attacks Nikopol region with kamikaze drones and artillery: gas pipeline and power line damaged

Today, Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovs'k region came under hostile fire, damaging a gas pipeline, a power line, infrastructure, buildings and vehicles, and injuring two people.

War • July 11, 04:05 PM • 18685 views

Nighttime attacks in Dnipropetrovs'k region: fire started due to falling debris and damaged infrastructure

At night, dry grass caught fire in Dnipropetrovs'k region due to the fall of the wreckage of a destroyed enemy UAV, and the occupiers also damaged infrastructure by shelling Nikopol and Marhanets community.

Society • July 10, 04:53 AM • 20618 views

The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on the Dnipro has increased to 53 - RMA

In Dnipro, the number of wounded as a result of hostile shelling increased to 53 people, 4 of them in serious condition. In addition, the aggressor continues to shell Nikopol district, damaging infrastructure and destroying buildings.

War • July 3, 03:42 PM • 35652 views