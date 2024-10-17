Dnipropetrovs'k region: occupants shelled Marhanets, three wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Three people were wounded, private houses, outbuildings, cars and communications were damaged.
The Russian army shelled Marhanets in Dnipropetrovs'k region, a man and two women were injured. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.
"Three people were wounded in Marhanets. A 56-year-old man and women aged 47 and 68 are in the hospital. All are in moderate condition," said Lysak.
According to him, people were injured during the enemy shelling of the city. The attack damaged private houses, outbuildings, cars, and communications.
