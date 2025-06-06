Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 41838 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 89451 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 68935 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 71576 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 74957 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 61066 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 89854 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 63513 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49781 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67793 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Popular news

There is a photo of Zelenskyy meeting with Vance in the White House

June 5, 07:47 PM • 20315 views

The enemy has launched an offensive on Malynivka - DeepState

June 5, 08:32 PM • 20549 views

A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling

June 5, 09:55 PM • 18415 views

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

01:00 AM • 22109 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

02:52 AM • 27948 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 55664 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 141630 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 151113 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 209574 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 249784 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 105448 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 70944 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 114989 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 339975 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 181144 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4268 views

At night, the Russian Federation carried out the most massive attack on the Ternopil region. After the explosions in Ternopil, there is smoke, residents are asked to limit their stay on the street.

Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

The Russian attack on the Ternopil region tonight was the most massive. After the explosions in Ternopil, there is smoke. Air measurements are being taken. Residents are asked to limit their stay outside, the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Negoda, and the mayor of Ternopil, Serhiy Nadal, reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Ternopil region. Today, the enemy launched the most massive air attack on our region. There are many hits. We have started extinguishing fires and assessing the destruction and other consequences," Negoda said.

"After the explosions in Ternopil, there is smoke. Air measurements are being taken in the city by the Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention. But I ask you not to leave your homes without extreme necessity for the time being. During the day, limit the stay of children and the elderly on the street," the mayor of Ternopil noted.

According to him, "the specific low-frequency sound (hum) that can be heard... is the sound of gas burning from cylinders that were in industrial production, where the enemy struck." "The burning is accompanied by a specific sound, because the gas in the cylinders is under pressure. Rescuers are on the scene," Nadal said.

In Ternopil, there is a hit on infrastructure objects, part of the city is without electricity06.06.25, 05:43 • 1782 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Telegram
Ternopil Oblast
Ternopil
