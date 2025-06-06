Ternopil region experienced the most massive attack by the Russian Federation: smoke in Ternopil after explosions, air measurements are being taken

The Russian attack on the Ternopil region tonight was the most massive. After the explosions in Ternopil, there is smoke. Air measurements are being taken. Residents are asked to limit their stay outside, the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Negoda, and the mayor of Ternopil, Serhiy Nadal, reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

Details

"Ternopil region. Today, the enemy launched the most massive air attack on our region. There are many hits. We have started extinguishing fires and assessing the destruction and other consequences," Negoda said.

"After the explosions in Ternopil, there is smoke. Air measurements are being taken in the city by the Ternopil Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention. But I ask you not to leave your homes without extreme necessity for the time being. During the day, limit the stay of children and the elderly on the street," the mayor of Ternopil noted.

According to him, "the specific low-frequency sound (hum) that can be heard... is the sound of gas burning from cylinders that were in industrial production, where the enemy struck." "The burning is accompanied by a specific sound, because the gas in the cylinders is under pressure. Rescuers are on the scene," Nadal said.

In Ternopil, there is a hit on infrastructure objects, part of the city is without electricity