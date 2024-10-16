The shelling lasted for about two hours: occupants attacked explosives experts in Dnipropetrovs'k region, the official car burned down
A group of explosives experts came under fire in a village of Marhanets community. The official car burned down, but the law enforcement officers managed to take cover, and no one was injured.
Details
According to the police, on October 15, a group of explosives experts from the Main Department of the National Police in Dnipropetrovska oblast carried out special explosive works in a village of the Marhanets community to destroy unexploded ordnance.
"At 5 pm, the shelling started and lasted for about two hours. The occupiers were shooting from artillery and drones at the place where the official car was parked. The car was heavily damaged and then burned to the ground. Law enforcement officers took cover from enemy shells first in a forest belt, and then managed to move to a shelter," the statement said.
According to law enforcement, none of the police officers were injured.
