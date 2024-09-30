Occupants attacked a power brigade with drones in Dnipropetrovs'k region

In the Dnipropetrovs'k region, the occupiers attacked a power brigade with drones, UNN reports, citing DTEK.

"Another hard day for our colleagues from Dnipropetrovska oblast. A repair team was working near the front line, repairing damaged overhead lines. At that moment, the enemy attacked them with drones," the statement said.

According to the company, the power engineers managed to take cover and remained unharmed. A drone of the Russian occupiers hit a company car and completely destroyed it.

The power engineers were successfully evacuated from the site of the attack.

