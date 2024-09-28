Aggressor shells Dnipro region, wounding two men and damaging several houses

In the evening, enemy forces struck in Dnipropetrovs'k region, shelling Marhanets with heavy artillery. As a result of the attack, two men were wounded - 41 and 71 years old. This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

The fire caused by this aggression engulfed a private house and a summer kitchen, but rescuers managed to extinguish the flames.

In total, 7 residential buildings, 5 outbuildings and a greenhouse were damaged. In addition, power lines and gas pipelines were heavily damaged.

Meanwhile, rescue operations continue in Kryvyi Rih after the administrative building was hit. Rescuers continue to clear the rubble, and the fate of one person is still unknown.

