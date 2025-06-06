$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3962 views

On the night of June 6, the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels were attacked by strike drones. Explosions and fires were recorded, probably an oil refinery was attacked.

Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

On the night of June 6, attack drones shelled the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels. Explosions were heard, and a fire was recorded. The local oil refinery was probably attacked. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Rosaviation, and the governor of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation Roman Busargin.

Details

According to Russian media, a fire broke out as a result of the explosions.

"Explosions and a fire in Engels, Saratov region. Local residents report a hit in one of the residential complexes," the report says.

Also, Russian media, citing local residents, reported that an oil refinery (NPP) was attacked

To ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions on their reception and departure have also been introduced at the Saratov airport

- warned Rosaviatsiya.

The attack was confirmed by the Governor of the Saratov region Roman Busargin. 

Information about the threat of UAVs has been received from the Ministry of Defense

- he wrote in his Telegram.

According to him, there is damage to a residential apartment building.

Let us remind you

On the evening of June 05, powerful explosions occurred in the area of the international airport of Bryansk (Russia), which was probably attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

