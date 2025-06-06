Russia Reports Attack on Saratov and Engels Region (Video)

On the night of June 6, attack drones shelled the Russian cities of Saratov and Engels. Explosions were heard, and a fire was recorded. The local oil refinery was probably attacked. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media, Rosaviation, and the governor of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation Roman Busargin.

Details

According to Russian media, a fire broke out as a result of the explosions.

"Explosions and a fire in Engels, Saratov region. Local residents report a hit in one of the residential complexes," the report says.

Also, Russian media, citing local residents, reported that an oil refinery (NPP) was attacked

To ensure the safety of civil aircraft flights, temporary restrictions on their reception and departure have also been introduced at the Saratov airport - warned Rosaviatsiya.

The attack was confirmed by the Governor of the Saratov region Roman Busargin.

Information about the threat of UAVs has been received from the Ministry of Defense - he wrote in his Telegram.

According to him, there is damage to a residential apartment building.

Let us remind you

On the evening of June 05, powerful explosions occurred in the area of the international airport of Bryansk (Russia), which was probably attacked by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

