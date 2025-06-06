16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

On the night of Friday, June 6, the capital of Ukraine suffered another combined attack from Russia. As a result of the enemy shelling, 16 people were injured. This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv, Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.

16 people were injured in the capital. 10 of them were hospitalized. Others received assistance on the spot - said the mayor of the capital.

We remind you that as a result of the enemy shelling by the Russian Federation on the night of June 6, the fall of debris was recorded in several districts of Kyiv, fires broke out, there was a hit in a multi-story building, an educational institution and infrastructure were damaged.

As a result of the enemy attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv, the metro tracks were damaged - KCMA