As a result of the enemy attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv, the metro tracks were damaged - KCMA
On June 6, Russia attacked Kyiv. The metro tracks between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations were damaged, but there were no fires or casualties, and debris fell in various areas.
On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces are carrying out a combined attack on the capital of Ukraine using ballistic missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, the tracks of the Kyiv metro were damaged. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.
As a result of the enemy attack, the metro tracks between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations were damaged.
"There are no fires or casualties," Tkachenko added.
On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces are carrying out a massive drone attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are casualties. Fragments fell in several districts, fires broke out, a multi-story building was hit, an educational institution and infrastructure were damaged.
