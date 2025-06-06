As a result of the enemy attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv, the metro tracks were damaged - KCMA

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces are carrying out a combined attack on the capital of Ukraine using ballistic missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, the tracks of the Kyiv metro were damaged. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, the metro tracks between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations were damaged. - the official said in a post.

"There are no fires or casualties," Tkachenko added.

Let's remind

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces are carrying out a massive drone attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are casualties. Fragments fell in several districts, fires broke out, a multi-story building was hit, an educational institution and infrastructure were damaged.

