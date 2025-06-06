$41.480.16
As a result of the enemy attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv, the metro tracks were damaged - KCMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

On June 6, Russia attacked Kyiv. The metro tracks between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations were damaged, but there were no fires or casualties, and debris fell in various areas.

As a result of the enemy attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv, the metro tracks were damaged - KCMA

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces are carrying out a combined attack on the capital of Ukraine using ballistic missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, the tracks of the Kyiv metro were damaged. This is reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) Timur Tkachenko, reports UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack, the metro tracks between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations were damaged.

- the official said in a post.

"There are no fires or casualties," Tkachenko added.

Let's remind

On the night of June 6, Russian occupation forces are carrying out a massive drone attack on Kyiv. As a result of the enemy shelling, there are casualties. Fragments fell in several districts, fires broke out, a multi-story building was hit, an educational institution and infrastructure were damaged.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukraine
Kyiv
