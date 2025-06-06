In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route

In the Kyiv region, railway tracks were damaged as a result of the Russian attack, a number of trains will change their route, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday in social networks, writes UNN.

The shelling damaged the tracks in the Kyiv region, a number of trains in the Trypillia direction will follow a reserve route through Fastiv (respectively, without stopping at the Vydubychi station) - reported in UZ.

According to the company, we are talking about the following directions:

To Kyiv:

785/791 Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi - Kyiv;

79 Dnipro - Lviv;

119 Dnipro - Kholm;

37 Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv;

From Kyiv:

732 Kyiv - Zaporizhzhia;

44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Cherkasy.

"As a result of the detour, a delay of up to 90 minutes should be expected. All deviations from the schedule can be seen on the uz-vezemo portal", - indicated in UZ.

Part of the Kyiv metro line is not working: the KMVA warned about changes in operating mode