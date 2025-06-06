In Kyiv region, the tracks were damaged due to an enemy strike: some trains will change their route
Kyiv • UNN
The tracks in Kyiv region were damaged by shelling. A number of trains in the Trypillia direction will travel through Fastiv, possible delays of up to 90 minutes.
In the Kyiv region, railway tracks were damaged as a result of the Russian attack, a number of trains will change their route, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday in social networks, writes UNN.
The shelling damaged the tracks in the Kyiv region, a number of trains in the Trypillia direction will follow a reserve route through Fastiv (respectively, without stopping at the Vydubychi station)
According to the company, we are talking about the following directions:
To Kyiv:
- 785/791 Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi - Kyiv;
- 79 Dnipro - Lviv;
- 119 Dnipro - Kholm;
- 37 Zaporizhzhia - Kyiv;
From Kyiv:
- 732 Kyiv - Zaporizhzhia;
- 44 Ivano-Frankivsk - Cherkasy.
"As a result of the detour, a delay of up to 90 minutes should be expected. All deviations from the schedule can be seen on the uz-vezemo portal", - indicated in UZ.
