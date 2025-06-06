Part of the Kyiv metro line is not working: the KMVA warned about changes in operating mode

$41.480.16
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 41799 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 89329 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 68891 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 71534 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 74924 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 61058 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 89849 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 63511 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49779 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67793 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Popular news

There is a photo of Zelenskyy meeting with Vance in the White House

June 5, 07:47 PM • 20315 views

The enemy has launched an offensive on Malynivka - DeepState

June 5, 08:32 PM • 20549 views

A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling

June 5, 09:55 PM • 18415 views

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

01:00 AM • 22109 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

02:52 AM • 27948 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 55630 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 141594 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 151078 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 209536 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 249744 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 105433 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 70931 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 114978 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 339967 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 181135 views
Part of the Kyiv metro line is not working: the KMVA warned about changes in operating mode

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2084 views

Due to damage to the tracks between the "Darnytsia" and "Livoberezhna" stations, metro trains run only between "Akademmistechko" and "Arsenalna". A duplicate bus route No. 1M has been organized.

Part of the Kyiv metro line is not working: the KMVA warned about changes in operating mode

As a result of damage to the Kyiv metro track between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations, trains will run only between certain stops. A duplicate bus route has also been organized. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), reports UNN.

As a result of the massive shelling of the capital, tracks and cables were damaged on the subway section between the "Darnytsia"-"Livoberezhna" stations of the red line of the subway. Trains will run only between the stations "Akademmistechko" - "Arsenalna" with an interval of approximately 6 minutes

- the KCMA post reads.

It is noted that the ground part of the "Dnipro" - "Lisova" stations are temporarily closed for entry and exit.

All the necessary specialists are working on the site, including specialists in the restoration and repair of tracks and subway networks. The estimated time of work is a day

- reported in the KCMA.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, until the tracks are fully restored, only those subway trains that were on night standby in the dead ends of underground stations will be used to transport passengers.

It is also reported that a duplicate bus route No. 1M has been organized.

Buses run on the following route:

- in the direction from the "Lisova" metro station to "Arsenalna" - along Brovarskyi Avenue, Dniprovskyi Descent, Alley of Heroes of Kruty, then along Ivan Mazepa Street to the "Arsenalna" metro station;

- in the opposite direction - along the same route, except for the section between the "Darnytsia" - "Chernihivska" metro stations.

Transport will move through Andriy Malyshka Street.

"The route will operate during restrictions in the operation of the subway. We ask passengers to take into account the changes when planning trips," the KCMA added.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 6, Russia carried out a combined attack on the capital of Ukraine using ballistic missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, the tracks of the Kyiv metro were damaged.

Massive attack on Kyiv: there are casualties, a high-rise building was hit, debris fell in various areas06.06.25, 00:50 • 13960 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarKyiv
Ukraine
