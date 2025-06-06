Part of the Kyiv metro line is not working: the KMVA warned about changes in operating mode

As a result of damage to the Kyiv metro track between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations, trains will run only between certain stops. A duplicate bus route has also been organized. This is reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), reports UNN.

As a result of the massive shelling of the capital, tracks and cables were damaged on the subway section between the "Darnytsia"-"Livoberezhna" stations of the red line of the subway. Trains will run only between the stations "Akademmistechko" - "Arsenalna" with an interval of approximately 6 minutes - the KCMA post reads.

It is noted that the ground part of the "Dnipro" - "Lisova" stations are temporarily closed for entry and exit.

All the necessary specialists are working on the site, including specialists in the restoration and repair of tracks and subway networks. The estimated time of work is a day - reported in the KCMA.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, until the tracks are fully restored, only those subway trains that were on night standby in the dead ends of underground stations will be used to transport passengers.

It is also reported that a duplicate bus route No. 1M has been organized.

Buses run on the following route:

- in the direction from the "Lisova" metro station to "Arsenalna" - along Brovarskyi Avenue, Dniprovskyi Descent, Alley of Heroes of Kruty, then along Ivan Mazepa Street to the "Arsenalna" metro station;

- in the opposite direction - along the same route, except for the section between the "Darnytsia" - "Chernihivska" metro stations.

Transport will move through Andriy Malyshka Street.

"The route will operate during restrictions in the operation of the subway. We ask passengers to take into account the changes when planning trips," the KCMA added.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 6, Russia carried out a combined attack on the capital of Ukraine using ballistic missiles and drones. As a result of the shelling, the tracks of the Kyiv metro were damaged.

