UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over US operation in Venezuela

The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss the United States' military operation in Venezuela. This was reported by the BBC with reference to official sources in the Organization, writes UNN.

Details

Colombia initiated the convening of the meeting. This proposal was officially supported by two permanent members of the Security Council - Russia and China.

Currently, the final list of meeting participants has not been formed, but diplomats do not rule out the personal presence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The main topic of discussion will be the legality of US actions and the humanitarian consequences of the operation.

