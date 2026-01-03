$42.170.00
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 163560 views
UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over US operation in Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 20 views

On Monday, the UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting over the US military operation in Venezuela. Colombia initiated the meeting, which was supported by Russia and China.

UN Security Council to hold emergency meeting over US operation in Venezuela

The UN Security Council will hold an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss the United States' military operation in Venezuela. This was reported by the BBC with reference to official sources in the Organization, writes UNN.

Details

Colombia initiated the convening of the meeting. This proposal was officially supported by two permanent members of the Security Council - Russia and China.

Currently, the final list of meeting participants has not been formed, but diplomats do not rule out the personal presence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The main topic of discussion will be the legality of US actions and the humanitarian consequences of the operation.

Venezuelan Vice President calls Maduro the country's sole leader and rejects Trump's statements03.01.26, 22:36 • 1516 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations Security Council
António Guterres
Colombia
United Nations
Venezuela
Donald Trump
China