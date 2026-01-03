Venezuelan Vice President calls Maduro the country's sole leader and rejects Trump's statements

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez delivered a video address on state television, in which she called the captured Nicolas Maduro the "only" legitimate president of the country. The statement came against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's words that Rodriguez was allegedly chosen to replace Maduro. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

In her speech, Rodriguez called for the immediate release of Nicolas Maduro and his wife. She emphasized the sovereignty of the state, responding to Washington's statements about the US intention to govern the country for its recovery.

Venezuela will never be a colony of any nation – emphasized the Vice President.

At the same time, she added that Caracas is ready for "respectful relations" with the Trump administration, but exclusively within the framework of international law and Venezuela's domestic legislation.

Details of the address

The video was likely recorded in Caracas. This refutes previous assumptions about Rodriguez's possible presence in Russia. During the broadcast, the Vice President appeared surrounded by her brother, National Assembly leader Jorge Rodriguez, as well as the ministers of defense, internal and foreign affairs.

Earlier, Donald Trump claimed that Rodriguez, during a conversation with Marco Rubio, expressed readiness to take the necessary actions to "revive" Venezuela under US leadership.

Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detention