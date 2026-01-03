Venezuelan Vice President calls Maduro the country's sole leader and rejects Trump's statements

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
07:16 PM • 2914 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
03:51 PM • 17642 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
03:04 PM • 25486 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 27882 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 47563 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 70172 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 63248 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 83515 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 46659 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 74492 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
3.5m/s
71%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Operation on the brink of death: HUR medics rescued a wounded soldier right in the open seaJanuary 3, 10:53 AM • 8794 views
Border queues: after the New Year, the most difficult situation is on the Polish directionJanuary 3, 11:16 AM • 28093 views
Rubio stated that Maduro is already in US custody and military operations in Venezuela have concluded.January 3, 11:32 AM • 35152 views
Venezuelan Vice President visits Russia after US statement on Maduro's capture03:13 PM • 7060 views
Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detentionPhoto04:37 PM • 20085 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 63404 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 82320 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 95842 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 232089 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 161834 views
Actual people
Nicolas Maduro
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pam Bondi
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Venezuela
United States
New York City
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 57816 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 67465 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 65508 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 161836 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 61138 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
S-400 missile system

Venezuelan Vice President calls Maduro the country's sole leader and rejects Trump's statements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Delcy Rodríguez called Nicolás Maduro the "only" legitimate president of the country. She called for his immediate release and emphasized Venezuela's sovereignty, rejecting US statements about its intention to govern the country.

Venezuelan Vice President calls Maduro the country's sole leader and rejects Trump's statements

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez delivered a video address on state television, in which she called the captured Nicolas Maduro the "only" legitimate president of the country. The statement came against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's words that Rodriguez was allegedly chosen to replace Maduro. This is reported by Sky News, writes UNN.

Details

In her speech, Rodriguez called for the immediate release of Nicolas Maduro and his wife. She emphasized the sovereignty of the state, responding to Washington's statements about the US intention to govern the country for its recovery.

Venezuela will never be a colony of any nation

– emphasized the Vice President.

At the same time, she added that Caracas is ready for "respectful relations" with the Trump administration, but exclusively within the framework of international law and Venezuela's domestic legislation.

Details of the address

The video was likely recorded in Caracas. This refutes previous assumptions about Rodriguez's possible presence in Russia. During the broadcast, the Vice President appeared surrounded by her brother, National Assembly leader Jorge Rodriguez, as well as the ministers of defense, internal and foreign affairs.

Earlier, Donald Trump claimed that Rodriguez, during a conversation with Marco Rubio, expressed readiness to take the necessary actions to "revive" Venezuela under US leadership.

Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detention03.01.26, 18:37 • 20168 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
The Diplomat
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela
Donald Trump