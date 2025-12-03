Two dead, three injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: consequences shown

Two people died and three were injured as a result of Russia's night attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

At night, the aggressor attacked Ternivka, Pavlohrad district, with drones. Men aged 43 and 50 died. Three more people were injured, all hospitalized. A 65-year-old man and woman are in "serious" condition. An 18-year-old boy is in moderate condition. - Haivanenko reported.

According to him, a fire broke out. A private house was partially destroyed, and 6 more were damaged. Garages and cars were damaged. One car was destroyed.

"The enemy also hit the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykove district with UAVs. Infrastructure was damaged," Haivanenko said.

According to his data, the enemy attacked Nikopol region with FPV drones. It hit Nikopol and the Marhanets community.

According to Haivanenko, air defenders shot down 4 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

