03:01 AM • 10639 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 17102 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 16784 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 28961 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 67764 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 46451 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 37390 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33336 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59092 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55828 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Two dead, three injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

The aggressor attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, killing two men aged 43 and 50. Three people were hospitalized, a private house was destroyed, and infrastructure was damaged.

Two dead, three injured in Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: consequences shown

Two people died and three were injured as a result of Russia's night attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, Vladyslav Haivanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, announced on Wednesday on Telegram, UNN reports.

At night, the aggressor attacked Ternivka, Pavlohrad district, with drones. Men aged 43 and 50 died. Three more people were injured, all hospitalized. A 65-year-old man and woman are in "serious" condition. An 18-year-old boy is in moderate condition.

- Haivanenko reported.

According to him, a fire broke out. A private house was partially destroyed, and 6 more were damaged. Garages and cars were damaged. One car was destroyed.

"The enemy also hit the Vasylkiv community of Synelnykove district with UAVs. Infrastructure was damaged," Haivanenko said.

According to his data, the enemy attacked Nikopol region with FPV drones. It hit Nikopol and the Marhanets community.

According to Haivanenko, air defenders shot down 4 drones in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Marhanets