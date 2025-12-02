The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA

$42.340.08
49.310.42
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12990 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 23560 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Exclusive
December 1, 03:35 PM • 38197 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 30746 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 30438 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 1, 12:41 PM • 28572 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 24794 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 24127 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 51866 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20916 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.2m/s
93%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tuesday will be a crucial test for the Trump administration on ending the war in Ukraine - ABC NewsDecember 1, 11:05 PM • 14596 views
"No agreements with Muscovites": Nawrocki emotionally spoke about "peace talks" with the Russian FederationDecember 2, 12:09 AM • 16353 views
National Security and Defense Council: Russia is preparing pressure on the front and loud statements for the Western audience02:19 AM • 15240 views
Due to drones, the "kill zone" at the front is increasing - Syrskyi02:53 AM • 14042 views
ISW: Kremlin sets conditions to conceal Russia's rejection of US and Ukraine peace proposal04:03 AM • 14234 views
Publications
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 13088 views
Sesame seeds: health benefits and how to consume them correctlyPhotoDecember 1, 04:00 PM • 27230 views
Instead of recovery, dangerous infections: Odrex patients face severe postoperative complicationsPhotoDecember 1, 12:30 PM • 34029 views
The Ministry of Health is obliged to respond to public complaints from patients and conduct unscheduled inspections of clinics where there is a threat to life and health - lawyersDecember 1, 09:30 AM • 42447 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
Exclusive
December 1, 07:43 AM • 51923 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Vovchansk
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 27495 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 30296 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 87074 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 62773 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 79020 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold
Social network
Heating

The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6928 views

The number of injured in Dnipro after the Russian attack on December 1 increased to 45 people, two sought help later. December 2 has been declared a day of mourning in the city for the four dead.

The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA

The number of injured in Dnipro as a result of the Russian attack on December 1 increased to 45 people. On Tuesday, December 2, a day of mourning for the dead was declared in the city, UNN reports with reference to the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Details

According to the latest data, two more victims sought medical help

- the official stated.

He added that in the evening and at night, the aggressor attacked the Lychkivska community of the Samarivskyi district with drones. As a result, fires broke out and infrastructure was damaged.

The Russians also attacked the Mezhevska community of the Synelnykivskyi district with KABs. Two people were injured - a 77-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman.

In addition, attacks on Nikopol region continued. The enemy shelled the Pokrovska community with artillery. Haivanenko also reported that the Defense Forces shot down 7 Russian UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recall

As a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro on December 1, 4 people died. The number of injured was initially 8, and later increased to 43 people.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipro