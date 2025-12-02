The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA

The number of injured in Dnipro as a result of the Russian attack on December 1 increased to 45 people. On Tuesday, December 2, a day of mourning for the dead was declared in the city, UNN reports with reference to the acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko.

Details

According to the latest data, two more victims sought medical help - the official stated.

He added that in the evening and at night, the aggressor attacked the Lychkivska community of the Samarivskyi district with drones. As a result, fires broke out and infrastructure was damaged.

The Russians also attacked the Mezhevska community of the Synelnykivskyi district with KABs. Two people were injured - a 77-year-old man and a 79-year-old woman.

In addition, attacks on Nikopol region continued. The enemy shelled the Pokrovska community with artillery. Haivanenko also reported that the Defense Forces shot down 7 Russian UAVs in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Recall

As a result of the Russian strike on Dnipro on December 1, 4 people died. The number of injured was initially 8, and later increased to 43 people.