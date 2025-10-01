Zelenskyy awarded the title of hero cities to 16 cities in seven regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Defenders' Day, on Pokrova, awarded the title of hero cities to 16 cities - in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions, which he announced on October 1 on social networks, writes UNN.

Today, on Defenders' Day, on Pokrova, we in Ukraine celebrate everyone who joined the defense of our state, who makes efforts to make the whole country succeed. And it is right today to also celebrate our communities in Ukraine, those of our cities that very often take on the most in defense, in resilience. Today, on this Day of Defenders, on Pokrova, we are celebrating more hero cities – cities of heroes. I signed a decree - the President stated.

According to him, it is about "cities thanks to which thousands of lives of our people have been saved. Cities that are defending our entire state – in the full sense of these words."

In Dnipropetrovsk region – Pavlohrad, Nikopol, Marhanets. Cities of Donetsk region: Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, Sloviansk. Huliaipole, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia. Voznesensk and Bashtanka – cities of Mykolaiv region. Sumy, Trostianets in Sumy region, Kupiansk in Kharkiv region. Starokostiantyniv, a city in Khmelnytskyi region - Zelenskyy emphasized.

"I am proud of you! It is an honor to represent such a people, such cities, communities, such brave people. Glory to Ukraine!" - the Head of State emphasized.

