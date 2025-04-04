$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14786 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26647 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63723 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212166 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121701 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390615 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309762 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213564 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244127 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255048 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The enemy fired on Mykolaiv region: Air defense shoots down three Shahed drones

Enemy shelling was recorded in Mykolaiv region. During the night, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed drones, and attacks took place in Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts, but without civilian casualties.

War • September 28, 05:27 AM • 18162 views

A grenade was thrown into the yard of the mayor of Bashtanka in Mykolaiv region: what is known

A grenade was thrown into the yard of the mayor of Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region, damaging the mayor's car, but no one was injured.

Crimes and emergencies • July 17, 09:57 AM • 15377 views

Russian army strikes Mykolaiv region with ballistic missiles at night: two employees of an agricultural enterprise are wounded

Two employees of an agricultural enterprise were wounded when Russian forces fired a ballistic missile at Mykolaiv region at night.

War • July 9, 06:35 AM • 22370 views

Six communities received mobile CPAMs - Fedorov

Six Ukrainian communities in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovs'k oblasts have received mobile Administrative Service Centers that will help residents of frontline areas access public services faster and more comfortably.

Society • July 5, 09:03 AM • 31167 views

A field caught fire in Mykolaiv region as a result of enemy shelling: no casualties

Enemy forces shelled Mykolaiv region twice, but there were no casualties.

War • July 4, 04:36 AM • 28694 views

Russian army shoots at railway station in Kostyantynivka, wounds a man - police

The Russian army fired rockets at the railway station in Kostyantynivka, wounding one person and damaging infrastructure such as a church, residential buildings, and schools.

War • February 25, 08:51 AM • 24218 views

Five settlements in Mykolaiv region cut off from electricity supply as a result of Russian shelling

Five settlements in Mykolaiv region were left without power after a Russian drone damaged a power line.

War • February 25, 08:13 AM • 25793 views

At night, enemy "shahids" attacked Mykolaiv region: warehouses and a store were damaged, one wounded

Hostile drones attacked warehouses and a store in Mykolaiv region, wounding one person.

War • January 31, 06:39 AM • 22461 views

A car hits a mine in Mykolaiv region: passengers were not injured, but they needed the help of sappers to get out of the dangerous area

A car hit a mine in Mykolaiv region. Two men were rescued by sappers who created a safe corridor for evacuation.

War • December 17, 06:57 PM • 43589 views