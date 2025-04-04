Enemy shelling was recorded in Mykolaiv region. During the night, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed drones, and attacks
took place in Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts, but without civilian casualties.
A grenade was thrown into the yard of the mayor of Bashtanka, Mykolaiv region, damaging the mayor's car, but no one was injured.
Two employees of an agricultural enterprise were wounded when Russian forces fired a ballistic missile at Mykolaiv region at
night.
Six Ukrainian communities in Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovs'k oblasts have received mobile Administrative Service Centers that will
help residents of frontline areas access public services faster and more comfortably.
Enemy forces shelled Mykolaiv region twice, but there were no casualties.
The Russian army fired rockets at the railway station in Kostyantynivka, wounding one person and damaging infrastructure such as a
church, residential buildings, and schools.
Five settlements in Mykolaiv region were left without power after a Russian drone damaged a power line.
Hostile drones attacked warehouses and a store in Mykolaiv region, wounding one person.
A car hit a mine in Mykolaiv region. Two men were rescued by sappers who created a safe corridor for evacuation.