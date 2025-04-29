Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on April 29, a woman was injured. In the Desnyanskyi district, falling debris was recorded, a private house and cars are on fire.
As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of April 29, a woman was injured. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN informs.
Details
According to him, the victim is being assisted on the spot.
Earlier, Klitschko spoke about the fires that broke out as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.
Calling medics to the Desnyansky district. Preliminary - a private house and cars are on fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene
In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the fall of debris was recorded in the Desnyansky district of the capital.
Recall
On the night of April 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine. The most affected was Kyiv, where 12 people died, more than 70 were injured, including children.
