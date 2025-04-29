Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of April 29, a woman was injured. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the victim is being assisted on the spot.

Earlier, Klitschko spoke about the fires that broke out as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

Calling medics to the Desnyansky district. Preliminary - a private house and cars are on fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene - wrote the mayor of Kyiv.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the fall of debris was recorded in the Desnyansky district of the capital.

Recall

On the night of April 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine. The most affected was Kyiv, where 12 people died, more than 70 were injured, including children.

