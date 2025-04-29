Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP
06:27 PM • 10082 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine - MP

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 27647 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 39396 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 29100 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 26259 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 35721 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
April 28, 12:30 PM • 29628 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

April 28, 12:00 PM • 14308 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
April 28, 11:54 AM • 27344 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 74124 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+8°
1.4m/s
49%
757 mm
Popular news

Spanish intelligence believes that the blackout in the country may have been caused by a cyberattack - El Pais

April 28, 02:14 PM • 19855 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 18074 views

A Komatsu demining vehicle exploded in Kharkiv region: details

April 28, 04:52 PM • 10255 views

Air raid sirens sound in Moscow: what is known

April 28, 05:25 PM • 11878 views

Diplomats have already contacted the governments: Ukraine has offered Spain, Portugal and France assistance in overcoming the energy crisis

April 28, 05:53 PM • 3820 views
Publications

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 18111 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

April 28, 12:59 PM • 35721 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

April 28, 12:30 PM • 29628 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

April 28, 11:54 AM • 27344 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 74124 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Oleksandr Usyk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Spain

Portugal

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 15756 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 36375 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 36361 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 143486 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 57691 views
Actual

Fox News

Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

Financial Times

The New York Times

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1036 views

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv on April 29, a woman was injured. In the Desnyanskyi district, falling debris was recorded, a private house and cars are on fire.

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

As a result of the enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of April 29, a woman was injured. This was reported by the mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, the victim is being assisted on the spot.

Earlier, Klitschko spoke about the fires that broke out as a result of the Russian attack on the capital.

Calling medics to the Desnyansky district. Preliminary - a private house and cars are on fire. Emergency services are heading to the scene

- wrote the mayor of Kyiv.

In turn, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported that the fall of debris was recorded in the Desnyansky district of the capital.

Recall

On the night of April 24, the Russians attacked Ukraine. The most affected was Kyiv, where 12 people died, more than 70 were injured, including children.

Four children who were in the temporarily occupied territories have been returned to Ukraine - Kherson RMA 28.04.25, 18:06 • 2268 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$64.60
Bitcoin
$94,817.00
S&P 500
$5,504.44
Tesla
$281.00
Газ TTF
$32.40
Золото
$3,348.17
Ethereum
$1,799.26