Four children who were in the temporarily occupied territories have been returned to Ukraine - Kherson RMA

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 8870 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 18286 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 13592 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 15090 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 22192 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 20290 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 12850 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20079 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 67210 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57694 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 22472 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

April 28, 08:15 AM • 16819 views

Moscow expects "signals" from Ukraine for direct negotiations - Russian "Media"

April 28, 08:18 AM • 14528 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 28281 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 27755 views
Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

04:07 PM • 876 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 22192 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest
Exclusive

12:30 PM • 20290 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice
Exclusive

11:54 AM • 20079 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 67210 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Viktor Orban

Ursula von der Leyen

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Spain

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 6748 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 27870 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 28397 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 140524 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 55041 views
Shahed-136

Financial Times

The New York Times

Bild

Telegram

Four children who were in the temporarily occupied territories have been returned to Ukraine - Kherson RMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

Four children, including a boy who was being mobilized into the Russian army, have been returned from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. Since the beginning of the year, 39 children have been returned.

Four children who were in the temporarily occupied territories have been returned to Ukraine - Kherson RMA

Four children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territory to the territory of Ukraine, free from Russian invaders. Among the rescued is a boy whom the Russians tried to mobilize into their army, UNN writes referring to the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Four more children were rescued from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. These are three boys and a girl. The youngest child is 10 years old, the oldest is seventeen

- the message says.

Prokudin also said that among the rescued is a boy who was forcibly taken to the military commissariat by the invaders, his data was entered into the database as a Russian conscript, and even a military specialty was determined.

Fortunately, the young man, along with other evacuated children, is already in the territory controlled by Ukraine. They are safe and receive the necessary medical and psychological assistance

- Prokudin said.

Prokudin also said that the rescue mission was carried out within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Bring Kids Back UA and with the support of the BO "Save Ukraine". He added that since the beginning of this year, 39 children from the Kherson region have already been returned from the temporary Russian occupation.

Addition

Russia takes out Ukrainian children from the occupied territories under the guise of cultural trips. More than 230 schoolchildren were taken to St. Petersburg, and 3,000 are planned to be taken out.

Russian invaders teach Ukrainian children to hate Ukraine under the guise of "anti-extremist lectures". It is noted that Russia is launching a new wave of propaganda in schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
