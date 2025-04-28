Four children who were in the temporarily occupied territories have been returned to Ukraine - Kherson RMA

Four children have been returned from the temporarily occupied territory to the territory of Ukraine, free from Russian invaders. Among the rescued is a boy whom the Russians tried to mobilize into their army, UNN writes referring to the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Four more children were rescued from the temporarily occupied Kherson region. These are three boys and a girl. The youngest child is 10 years old, the oldest is seventeen - the message says.

Prokudin also said that among the rescued is a boy who was forcibly taken to the military commissariat by the invaders, his data was entered into the database as a Russian conscript, and even a military specialty was determined.

Fortunately, the young man, along with other evacuated children, is already in the territory controlled by Ukraine. They are safe and receive the necessary medical and psychological assistance - Prokudin said.

Prokudin also said that the rescue mission was carried out within the framework of the initiative of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Bring Kids Back UA and with the support of the BO "Save Ukraine". He added that since the beginning of this year, 39 children from the Kherson region have already been returned from the temporary Russian occupation.

Addition

Russia takes out Ukrainian children from the occupied territories under the guise of cultural trips. More than 230 schoolchildren were taken to St. Petersburg, and 3,000 are planned to be taken out.

Russian invaders teach Ukrainian children to hate Ukraine under the guise of "anti-extremist lectures". It is noted that Russia is launching a new wave of propaganda in schools in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.