The enemy fired on Mykolaiv region: Air defense shoots down three Shahed drones

In Mykolaiv region, the enemy fired several times at the districts. Fortunately, there were no casualties. This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitaliy Kim, UNN reports.

Details

As of 07:00 a.m. on September 28, enemy shelling was recorded in Mykolaiv region. During the night, air defense forces destroyed three Shahed 131/136 drones.

On September 27, at about 06:00, terrorists struck in Bashtanka district, probably with the help of an IED, but there were no casualties.

In Mykolaiv district, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community 15 times during the day with FPV drones, but also without civilian casualties.

A “Shahed” was shot down in Mykolaiv region at night, and in the morning Russia attacked one of the districts with KABs