A “Shahed” was shot down in Mykolaiv region at night, and in the morning Russia attacked one of the districts with KABs

On the night of September 27, in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces shot down one enemy UAV of the Shahed 131/136 type. In the morning, Russian troops attacked the Bashtanka district with KABs, RMA head Vitaliy Kim said, according to UNN.

On the night of September 27, air defense forces destroyed one Shahed 131/136 UAV in Mykolaiv region - Kim wrote on Telegram.

Kim also said that in the morning the Russians attacked the Bashtanka district. According to preliminary information, it was with KABs. There were no casualties.

Addendum

On September 27, terrorists carried out a series of attacks in Mykolaiv region , fortunately, there were no civilian casualties.