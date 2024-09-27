A “Shahed” was shot down in Mykolaiv region at night, and in the morning Russia attacked one of the districts with KABs

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 99691 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109589 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111680 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 45901 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 52955 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 166436 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181948 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172529 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199904 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188839 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141688 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141746 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146459 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137893 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154785 views
A “Shahed” was shot down in Mykolaiv region at night, and in the morning Russia attacked one of the districts with KABs

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15706 views

At night, one Shahed UAV was shot down in Mykolaiv region. In the morning, Russian troops attacked Bashtanka district, allegedly with guided aerial bombs. There were no casualties.

On the night of September 27, in Mykolaiv region, air defense forces shot down one enemy UAV of the Shahed 131/136 type. In the morning, Russian troops attacked the Bashtanka district with KABs, RMA head Vitaliy Kim said, according to UNN.

On the night of September 27, air defense forces destroyed one Shahed 131/136 UAV in Mykolaiv region

- Kim wrote on Telegram. 

Kim also said that in the morning the Russians attacked the Bashtanka district. According to preliminary information, it was with KABs. There were no casualties.

Addendum

On September 27, terrorists carried out a series of attacks in Mykolaiv region , fortunately, there were no civilian casualties. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
vitalii-kimVitalii Kim
shahed-131Shahed 131
telegramTelegram

