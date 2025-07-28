Kovalenko: There will be no classic World War III

There will not and cannot be a classic Third World War. This opinion was expressed on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CPD), reports UNN.

Details

According to him, "we no longer live in a world where wars begin according to the principle of declared wars," which are disguised as "operations."

Our world lives in a state of constant undeclared war. War is waged in proxy forms, locally, fragmented, in cyberspace and in the information field - Kovalenko noted.

Most Americans and Europeans believe that a third world war is likely within 5-10 years - The Guardian

He cited the example of China and the United States, which are confronting each other through "third countries," as well as Russia, which has lost influence in the post-Soviet space, in the Middle East, in Central Asia, "is losing Transcaucasia, but is trying to fight hybridly."

In the Middle East, Iran lost its biggest battle without declaring it: the failure of an attempt at a total strike on Israel, the loss of proxies in Syria and in the region. Israel, despite pressure, maintained the initiative and confirmed its ability to wage the war of the future. The United States struck Iran and announced the achievement of its goals - wrote the head of the CPD.

He reminded that Russia is fighting against Ukraine, calling it a "special military operation," but "it is not doing it alone - behind it is a bloc of dictatorships, North Korea, Iran, and the support of China."

"Information and cyber warfare generally knows no borders and continues in Europe, in the USA, in the Middle East, in Asia. Wars are no longer declared. They are simply waged. And if we still think that the main thing is to prevent the start of a big war, we are late. It is already underway. But it will never be declared - it is a set of tools and conflicts of various forms. We should have long forgotten about the world from books from the time of the Second World War and after it," Kovalenko summarized.

Recall

In May, the chief diplomat of the European Union, Kaja Kallas, stated that the threat from Russia and China is the biggest challenge of our time.

"Reckless comment": Kellogg reacted to Medvedev's threats of World War III