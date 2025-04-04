Central Asia

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15919 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29114 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64971 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 214080 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122757 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 392002 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310879 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213784 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244249 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255118 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+11°
1m/s
49%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22963 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45542 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132014 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15011 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14305 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132071 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214079 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392001 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254411 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310879 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3184 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14340 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45602 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72132 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57218 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Places

Central Asia

News by theme

Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, World Slow Day: what is celebrated on February 26

On February 26, the world celebrates Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, Pistachio Day, Slow Day, and Good Deeds Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and social significance.

Society • February 26, 04:20 AM • 27301 views

Global warming: glacier melting on Earth has accelerated by more than a third over the past 10 years - scientists

Over the past decade, the rate of melting of the world's glaciers has increased by 36%. Every year, 273 billion tons of ice melt, which threatens to raise sea levels and cause problems with fresh water.

News of the World • February 20, 08:22 AM • 20447 views

Occupants have created a new system that blocks access to medical care in the south

In the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, a complex electronic system of registration with doctors has been introduced. Due to technical problems and unstable internet, many people are unable to receive medical care.

Society • February 4, 03:07 AM • 104749 views

A $3000 migrant smuggling scheme was uncovered in Ukraine

A group that organized a channel for illegal migration from Latin America and Central Asia was exposed. The criminals earned UAH 2.5 million by helping foreigners obtain visas using forged documents.

Crimes and emergencies • January 31, 12:47 PM • 24489 views

Occupants cut off electricity, heating and water in residential buildings in Mariupol

The collaborators in Mariupol are disconnecting buildings from heating, water and electricity under the pretext of emergency conditions. The goal is to evict the residents for further “nationalization” or demolition of the buildings.

Society • November 25, 09:03 PM • 17185 views

Yermak: Russia receives sanctioned goods from the EU through a fake transit scheme

The head of the OP Yermak said that Russia receives sanctioned goods from the European Union through a fake transit scheme. He also noted the presence of Western components in Russian weapons and called for strengthening the position of democracies.

Economy • October 21, 10:43 AM • 16503 views

Ukraine plans to develop agrarian diplomacy with the support of FAO

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine has discussed with FAO the implementation of a project to develop agrarian diplomacy. The plan is to train specialists to promote Ukrainian agricultural products on international markets.

Politics • October 11, 12:56 PM • 16412 views

UNICEF: More than 370 million girls and women are victims of childhood sexual abuse

More than 370 million girls and women worldwide have been raped or sexually assaulted before the age of 18. Between 240 and 310 million boys have also been sexually abused as children.

News of the World • October 10, 12:18 PM • 12068 views

There can be no just peace without Ukraine - Zelenskyy

President Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly that there can be no just peace without Ukraine. He emphasized that the Ukrainian people suffer the most from the war waged by Russia.

War • September 25, 02:53 PM • 15169 views

Zelensky: Putin is dragging Belarus into war and has nothing to say about it

The President of Ukraine told the UN Security Council that Putin is trying to drag Belarus into a war with Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia has no legitimate reasons for its actions and cooperation with Iran and North Korea.

War • September 24, 08:53 PM • 19844 views

Zelenskyy: Russia's war against Ukraine will end not because someone is tired, but because the UN Charter will work

The President of Ukraine said that the war with Russia will end because of the UN Charter, not because of fatigue. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to force Russia to peace as the only aggressor.

War • September 24, 08:39 PM • 20058 views

President of Ukraine invites China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit

President Zelenskyy invited China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit during a speech at the UN Security Council. He emphasized the importance of all countries participating in the process of achieving a just and lasting peace.

War • September 24, 08:11 PM • 29828 views

Sibiga met with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister: they discussed strengthening trade and economic cooperation

The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev. The diplomats discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Politics • September 23, 10:20 AM • 13972 views

EU may impose sanctions on financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia - Special Representative

The EU is considering sanctions against financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia and supplies from Southeast Asia.

War • September 18, 02:35 PM • 47835 views

Japan's Prime Minister canceled a trip abroad due to the risk of a major earthquake

Fumio Kishida canceled his visit to Central Asia due to the increased likelihood of a devastating earthquake in Japan. Experts warned of a possible mega-quake, and the prime minister decided to stay in the country to manage the crisis.

News of the World • August 9, 07:49 AM • 23346 views

The new law of the Russian Federation on citizenship will not significantly affect the mobilization - British intelligence

British intelligence believes that the new law of the Russian Federation on the deprivation of citizenship for absence from military registration will not have a significant impact on conscription. The law is considered in the context of growing anti-migrant sentiment in Russia.

News of the World • August 5, 12:39 PM • 15923 views

Polish Sejm adopts resolution to commemorate victims of Crimean Tatar genocide

The Polish Sejm adopted a resolution commemorating the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide, highlighting the acts of genocide and persecution of Crimean Tatars and emphasizing their invaluable contribution to the history of Poland.

Politics • July 12, 01:04 PM • 30289 views

About 10 thousand new migrants are fighting on the side of Russia - British intelligence

Russia has sent 10,000 newly naturalized migrants to Ukraine to dig trenches, out of 30,000 identified migrants who have been granted Russian citizenship but have not yet been registered for military service.

War • July 2, 10:02 AM • 25812 views

Occupants in Luhansk region transfer housing to security forces and migrants: confiscation and sale at reduced prices

The occupiers in the Luhansk region seize municipal housing and transfer it to security forces, social workers and IDPs, and allow russians and migrants to buy it at reduced prices to move in.

War • June 30, 01:47 AM • 91578 views

Russians sent thousands of illegal migrants to war in Ukraine - Center of National Resistance

Russians are actively recruiting illegal migrants, including prisoners and migrants, to participate in the war against Ukraine in exchange for Russian citizenship.

Society • June 28, 01:52 PM • 18786 views

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree with China to build railway to Europe bypassing Russia

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have agreed with China to build a 450-500 km long railway to Europe bypassing Russia as part of the China One Belt, One Road Initiative.

Economy • June 20, 10:42 PM • 18059 views

In the occupied Mariupol, the Russians are building a camp for refugees from the Belgorod region

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russians will set up a camp for refugees from the Belgorod region, while Mariupol's homeless are struggling to survive nearby.

Society • June 18, 09:07 AM • 33104 views

Moscow court arrests French expert on Russia Laurent Vinatier

French expert on Russia Laurent Vinatier was arrested in Moscow until August 5 on charges of collecting data on the Russian army without registering as a "foreign agent".

Politics • June 8, 05:21 AM • 40180 views

Dust from Central Asian deserts expected in Ukraine, "dirty" rains possible - meteorologist

Dust from the desert regions of Central Asia is expected in Ukraine on May 27-28, causing cloudiness, poor visibility and possible “dirty” rains, meteorologist Igor Kibalchich reports.

Society • May 27, 08:28 AM • 18320 views

Intermediaries in third countries through which Russia purchases goods for weapons production must be counteracted - Yermak-McFall Group

Many of the goods used by Russia to manufacture weapons are produced by order of companies of the sanctions coalition in third countries.

War • May 17, 01:27 PM • 27232 views

India urges the US to "not look narrowly" at its deal with Iran

India has signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to develop the strategically important Chabahar port, investing $370 million, despite US warnings about the risks of doing business with Iran, as India believes the port will benefit the entire region by providing a transit route to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

Economy • May 15, 03:41 PM • 23200 views

Iran and India sign 10-year port agreement

India and Iran have signed a 10-year agreement under which India will invest USD 120 million to equip and develop the strategically important Chabahar port in Iran.

Economy • May 13, 11:46 PM • 31814 views

Mariupol residents complain that sewage has been flowing to the sea for a month

Residents of occupied Mariupol complain about sewage leaks that have been flowing into the Sea of Azov for a month, causing environmental damage to the city's ecosystem.

Society • May 13, 09:44 AM • 20911 views

Cameron: The West has not learned a lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine and must become tougher

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron warns that the West has not learned a lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine and must be tougher on authoritarian opponents in a tougher world.

Politics • May 9, 05:11 PM • 60159 views

In occupied Mariupol, invaders form a register of "undesirable" residents

In the occupied Mariupol, the Russian invaders are forming a register of "undesirable" residents who will be banned from living in the city, while bringing in ethnic Russians and Central Asians to change the demographic composition.

Society • May 9, 01:44 PM • 16961 views