On February 26, the world celebrates Thermos Day, Pink Shirt Day, Pistachio Day, Slow Day, and Good Deeds Day. Each holiday has its own unique history and social significance.
Over the past decade, the rate of melting of the world's glaciers has increased by 36%. Every year, 273 billion tons of ice melt, which threatens to raise sea levels and cause problems with fresh water.
In the occupied territories of southern Ukraine, a complex electronic system of registration with doctors has been introduced. Due to technical problems and unstable internet, many people are unable to receive medical care.
A group that organized a channel for illegal migration from Latin America and Central Asia was exposed. The criminals earned UAH 2.5 million by helping foreigners obtain visas using forged documents.
The collaborators in Mariupol are disconnecting buildings from heating, water and electricity under the pretext of emergency conditions. The goal is to evict the residents for further “nationalization” or demolition of the buildings.
The head of the OP Yermak said that Russia receives sanctioned goods from the European Union through a fake transit scheme. He also noted the presence of Western components in Russian weapons and called for strengthening the position of democracies.
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine has discussed with FAO the implementation of a project to develop agrarian diplomacy. The plan is to train specialists to promote Ukrainian agricultural products on international markets.
More than 370 million girls and women worldwide have been raped or sexually assaulted before the age of 18. Between 240 and 310 million boys have also been sexually abused as children.
President Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly that there can be no just peace without Ukraine. He emphasized that the Ukrainian people suffer the most from the war waged by Russia.
The President of Ukraine told the UN Security Council that Putin is trying to drag Belarus into a war with Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia has no legitimate reasons for its actions and cooperation with Iran and North Korea.
The President of Ukraine said that the war with Russia will end because of the UN Charter, not because of fatigue. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to force Russia to peace as the only aggressor.
President Zelenskyy invited China and Brazil to the second Peace Summit during a speech at the UN Security Council. He emphasized the importance of all countries participating in the process of achieving a just and lasting peace.
The Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine met with his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubayev. The diplomats discussed ways to develop bilateral relations and strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
The EU is considering sanctions against financial institutions that support military supplies to Russia and supplies from Southeast Asia.
Fumio Kishida canceled his visit to Central Asia due to the increased likelihood of a devastating earthquake in Japan. Experts warned of a possible mega-quake, and the prime minister decided to stay in the country to manage the crisis.
British intelligence believes that the new law of the Russian Federation on the deprivation of citizenship for absence from military registration will not have a significant impact on conscription. The law is considered in the context of growing anti-migrant sentiment in Russia.
The Polish Sejm adopted a resolution commemorating the victims of the Crimean Tatar genocide, highlighting the acts of genocide and persecution of Crimean Tatars and emphasizing their invaluable contribution to the history of Poland.
Russia has sent 10,000 newly naturalized migrants to Ukraine to dig trenches, out of 30,000 identified migrants who have been granted Russian citizenship but have not yet been registered for military service.
The occupiers in the Luhansk region seize municipal housing and transfer it to security forces, social workers and IDPs, and allow russians and migrants to buy it at reduced prices to move in.
Russians are actively recruiting illegal migrants, including prisoners and migrants, to participate in the war against Ukraine in exchange for Russian citizenship.
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have agreed with China to build a 450-500 km long railway to Europe bypassing Russia as part of the China One Belt, One Road Initiative.
In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russians will set up a camp for refugees from the Belgorod region, while Mariupol's homeless are struggling to survive nearby.
French expert on Russia Laurent Vinatier was arrested in Moscow until August 5 on charges of collecting data on the Russian army without registering as a "foreign agent".
Dust from the desert regions of Central Asia is expected in Ukraine on May 27-28, causing cloudiness, poor visibility and possible “dirty” rains, meteorologist Igor Kibalchich reports.
Many of the goods used by Russia to manufacture weapons are produced by order of companies of the sanctions coalition in third countries.
India has signed a 10-year agreement with Iran to develop the strategically important Chabahar port, investing $370 million, despite US warnings about the risks of doing business with Iran, as India believes the port will benefit the entire region by providing a transit route to Afghanistan and Central Asia.
Residents of occupied Mariupol complain about sewage leaks that have been flowing into the Sea of Azov for a month, causing environmental damage to the city's ecosystem.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron warns that the West has not learned a lesson from russia's invasion of Ukraine and must be tougher on authoritarian opponents in a tougher world.
In the occupied Mariupol, the Russian invaders are forming a register of "undesirable" residents who will be banned from living in the city, while bringing in ethnic Russians and Central Asians to change the demographic composition.