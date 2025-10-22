EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union today, October 22, approved the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, Rikard Jozwiak, editor of Radio Free Europe on European affairs, reported on X, writes UNN.

Details

European sanctions against Russia finally agreed tonight! 19th package since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine - Jozwiak wrote.

Addition

Earlier, it was reported that the European Union is preparing to approve the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a ban on the import of Russian liquefied natural gas from 2027. The package also targets Russian banks, lenders in Central Asia, and cryptocurrency exchanges, expanding trade restrictions and blacklisting oil tankers.

It was reported that the package will for the first time include two independent Chinese refineries and one trading company. These entities are involved in circumventing Western restrictions, increasing pressure on Beijing.