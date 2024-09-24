Zelensky: Putin is dragging Belarus into war and has nothing to say about it

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 102223 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 108747 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 175608 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142327 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145770 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140023 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186342 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112157 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 176395 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104789 views

Popular news
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115845 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 74533 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 81018 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 50090 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 40929 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 175609 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186342 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 176396 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 203657 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 192464 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144185 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143952 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148490 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139788 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156538 views
Actual
Zelensky: Putin is dragging Belarus into war and has nothing to say about it

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19805 views

The President of Ukraine told the UN Security Council that Putin is trying to drag Belarus into a war with Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia has no legitimate reasons for its actions and cooperation with Iran and North Korea.

During a speech at the UN Security Council, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is dragging Belarus into a war with Ukraine, and he has nothing to say about it, an UNN correspondent reports.

Putin has nothing to say if you ask him why he is trying to drag Belarus into a war, why his propagandists threaten the peoples of the Caucasus or Central Asia, or why Russia invests most of its resources not in human development but in hatred. There is no legitimate reason for Russia to make Iran and North Korea de facto accomplices in its criminal war in Europe, when their weapons are killing us, killing Ukrainians, and helping Putin steal our land from our people,

- Zelensky said.

He added that some people in the world want to talk to Putin, but they won't be able to hear anything from him, except for things Zelensky called insane.

We know that some people in the world want to talk to Putin. We know that. To meet, to talk, to communicate. But what exactly can they hear from him? That he is upset because we are exercising our right to protect our people? Or that he wants to continue the war and terror just so that no one thinks he was wrong? This is also insane,

- said the President of Ukraine.

Military aircraft Yak-130 flew into Ukraine from Belarus - "Gayun"24.09.24, 15:56 • 15363 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
united-nations-security-councilUnited Nations Security Council
north-koreaNorth Korea
europeEurope
tsentralna-aziiaCentral Asia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
iranIran

