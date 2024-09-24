Military aircraft Yak-130 flew into Ukraine from Belarus - "Gayun"

In the afternoon, on September 24, a Belarusian Yak-130 training fighter flew into Ukraine. This was reported by the monitoring project "Belaruski Gayun", UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on September 24, the air target crossed the state border from Belarus.

Analysts of the Belaruski Gayun project claim that it was a Belarusian Yak-130 military plane that flew into Ukraine from the Gomel region. However, at the time of publication , the type of aircraft has not been officially reported.

Immediately after the report of the crossing of the state border, an air alert was announced in Kyiv and the region. which lasted until 14:44. According to unofficial reports, the Yak-130 was "locally lost".

At the time of publication, the Ukrainian Air Force Command, the General Staff, or the Belarusian Defense Ministry did not comment on the incident.

For reference

The Yak-130 is a combat trainer developed by the Yakovlev Design Bureau in cooperation with the Italian company Aermacci to replace the L-39 trainer in the Russian Air Force.

The aircraft is capable of performing maneuvers typical of fighter aircraft. In addition, the control system of the combat trainer allows pilots to be trained not only for Russian combat aircraft, but also for Western aircraft

Recall

Earlier , UNN wrote that an unknown air target crossed the border of Ukraine from Belarus in the Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions. Because of this, an air alert was declared in Kyiv and the region.