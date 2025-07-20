$41.870.00
Russia provokes new conflict in post-Soviet space - NSDC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4128 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Russia demonstrates an intention to start a conflict with Azerbaijan. He noted that Moscow's influence in the region has weakened, and Azerbaijan has left its orbit.

Russia demonstrates that it is eager for a new conflict in the post-Soviet space - with Azerbaijan. This was written on Telegram by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

According to him, after the full-scale war against Ukraine, Moscow's influence in the region has weakened so much that even former allies behave independently.

And they have not been allies for a long time. And Azerbaijan has long since left the Kremlin's orbit

- Kovalenko noted.

He pointed out that Russia has no economic leverage over Baku, while the ban on fruit and vegetable imports will primarily hit the Russian market itself, "there are simply no military resources for threats," moreover, behind Ilham Aliyev is a partner in the form of Turkey, and "spoiling relations with Ankara is suicide for the Kremlin."

Z-bloggers and pro-war Russian "experts" are again stirring up hysteria: they demand to hit Baku with a "nutcracker," then call for a blockade of Azerbaijan. But this only demonstrates the weakness of Moscow, which is bogged down in Ukraine, has lost Armenia, has lost Central Asia, influence in the Middle East, and is increasingly risking losing the Caucasus completely.

- predicts the head of the CCD.

He added that today Russia is not capable of even hybrid pressure without harming itself.

"Azerbaijan does not depend on Russian gas, and attacking the oil industry means leaving traces and having an enemy not only in Baku, but also in Ankara. While Putin plays a new imperial game, food prices in Russia will go even higher. And there are no forces for a second front and there will not be," Kovalenko summarized.

Recall

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the preparation of a lawsuit against Russia over the crash of an Azerbaijani Embraer aircraft on December 25, 2024. Azerbaijan demands recognition of guilt, punishment of those responsible, compensation to families, and reimbursement of damages to AZAL.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Baku
Ilham Aliyev
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Central Asia
Ankara
Turkey
Ukraine
