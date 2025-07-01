Conflict escalates: Russian security forces carried out high-profile arrests of Azerbaijani businessmen

In Voronezh, Russia, a special forces group came to the home of Azerbaijani businessman Yusif Khalil, and in Yekaterinburg, law enforcement officers detained the head of the “Azerbaijan-Ural” organization, Shahin Shikhlinki, Russian media report, according to UNN.

In Voronezh, a special forces group came to the home of Azerbaijani businessman Yusif Khalilov. Khalilov owns the restaurant "Yardy Superbar", and media also call him a co-owner of the large Alekseevsky market in the city. - the report says.

It is reported that Khalilov has not yet been officially detained.

The detention of Shahin Shikhlynsky, head of the "Azerbaijan-Ural" organization, in Yekaterinburg is also reported. It is noted that Shikhlynsky's car was stopped near the "Baku Plaza" shopping center, after which law enforcement officers broke the windows and pulled the man out of the car.

Shikhlynsky was detained with his son, but the latter was later released, while the man remains in custody.

Shikhlynsky was interrogated a few days ago during a raid by law enforcement officers in Yekaterinburg, after which Azerbaijan expressed outrage and began detaining Russian citizens. According to local media, the native of Azerbaijan was previously considered a possible "beneficiary" in the case of the murder of merchant Yunis Pashayev, who was stabbed to death on the street in 2001. - Russian media report.

Addition

The conflict between Russia and Azerbaijan is gaining momentum. The Azerbaijani authorities publicly criticized Russia after the raid by Russian security forces in Yekaterinburg.

At that time, Russian security forces detained more than 50 Azerbaijani natives in an unsolved criminal case.

Azerbaijan noted that during the detention, two of their citizens "were brutally killed," several people "received serious injuries," and nine were arrested.

And on June 30, it became known that the Azerbaijani police searched the office of the Russian news agency "Sputnik-Azerbaijan" in Baku.

The executive director of the Baku branch of "Sputnik-Azerbaijan" Igor Kartavykh and chief editor Yevgeny Belousov were detained.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He expressed clear support from Ukraine in a situation where Russia abuses Azerbaijani citizens and threatens the Republic of Azerbaijan.