$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
10:59 AM • 4198 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 10329 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
07:23 AM • 29045 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 21553 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 27020 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 37740 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 32716 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34544 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32344 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34247 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
88%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering DisinformationDecember 9, 03:32 AM • 22357 views
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhoto08:11 AM • 14703 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 10760 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk09:24 AM • 10850 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known09:55 AM • 10189 views
Publications
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 4278 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians07:23 AM • 29036 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 15062 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 54067 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 49402 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Pope Leo XIV
António Costa
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
Europe
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Belarus
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinema08:36 AM • 11026 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 23063 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 59650 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 65587 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 75685 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Forbes
The New York Times

Russia is ready to turn Siberia into a desert for the sake of water blackmail of Central Asia - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Russia has resumed the project of transferring water resources of the Ob River to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This is a modernized version of the Soviet plan to "divert Siberian rivers," which was abandoned due to environmental risks.

Russia is ready to turn Siberia into a desert for the sake of water blackmail of Central Asia - intelligence

Moscow seeks to reorient its influence in Central Asia, where its traditional levers, primarily gas blackmail, no longer work. Russia is even ready to turn Siberia into a desert for the sake of water blackmail in Central Asia, UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The Russian Academy of Sciences has resumed work on a large-scale infrastructure project that involves the partial transfer of water resources from the Ob River to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The initiative is presented as a tool for "stabilizing water supply in southern Russia," but in essence, it is a modernized version of the Soviet plan to "divert Siberian rivers." This project was abandoned in 1986 due to high and unpredictable environmental risks.

- the message says.

Kremlin seeks money in fines - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine22.11.25, 00:34 • 4347 views

According to intelligence, Moscow seeks to reorient its influence in Central Asia, where its traditional levers, primarily gas blackmail, no longer work. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are gas exporters focused primarily on the Chinese market, and the region's economy is increasingly relying on Chinese and Western capital. In these circumstances, Russia is betting on "water diplomacy," effectively forming a new instrument of political pressure on post-Soviet countries.

Companies' profitability is rapidly declining: Russia's economy enters a dangerous phase - intelligence28.11.25, 15:35 • 3800 views

Financial estimates underscore the scale of the plan: according to preliminary calculations, the project cost starts at $100 billion. But strategic costs could be significantly higher if environmental consequences are taken into account. Reorienting water flows can cause desertification in some areas and waterlogging in others, destabilize hydrological systems, and accelerate the melting of Arctic glaciers. Disruption of the water balance in Siberia could trigger large-scale climate shifts across much of Eurasia.

- summarized the intelligence.

It is increasingly difficult for the Russian Federation to ensure a stable flow of contract soldiers: intelligence named the reasons and predicted further steps of the aggressor24.11.25, 16:34 • 12435 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Russian propaganda
The Diplomat
Uzbekistan
Central Asia
China
Kazakhstan