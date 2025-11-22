Russia plans to sharply increase fines for economic violations, using this as a way to quickly replenish the budget. Sanctions will increase several times and will cover 36 types of offenses - from illegal business to tax evasion. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian government is preparing a large-scale increase in fines for economic offenses - from illegal entrepreneurship to tax evasion.

Formally, the initiative is designed to "increase the effectiveness of punishment," but the real goal is obvious - to replenish the depleted budget - the post says.

The changes cover 36 types of economic crimes. The amount of fines will increase several times.

For illegal entrepreneurship, it is proposed to collect up to $18.5 thousand (previously - $4 thousand), and in cases of "especially large" damages - up to $31 thousand (against $6 thousand). For intentional bankruptcy, the fine will reach $25 thousand (instead of $6 thousand), for tax evasion - from $6 thousand to $18.5 thousand, and for significant damages - up to $61.5 thousand - reports the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

In addition, it is planned to revise the criteria for "large" and "especially large" damages, which will allow for a broader interpretation of the elements of the crime and, accordingly, more frequent application of maximum sanctions.

The Kremlin is increasingly actively looking for non-fiscal sources of income. Tax increases (including VAT to 22%) and the introduction of new fees are already putting pressure on businesses, and now the state is trying to monetize the punitive system as well. - added the FISU.

As a result, risks for investors and entrepreneurs in sectors with high administrative oversight - construction, transport, finance - are only increasing.

Recall

Wage arrears in Russia at the end of September exceeded 1.95 billion rubles, which is four times more than a year ago. This is a systemic crisis affecting key industries and various regions of the country, including construction companies and the mining industry.

