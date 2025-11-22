Kremlin seeks money in fines - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

$42.150.06
48.520.22
ukenru
09:58 PM • 3366 views
Zelenskyy will have to approve US peace plan or war will continue - Trump
07:13 PM • 12803 views
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
November 21, 04:45 PM • 18561 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
November 21, 04:23 PM • 21370 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
November 21, 04:14 PM • 20775 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 25890 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
November 21, 02:48 PM • 16741 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - ZelenskyyVideo
November 21, 01:06 PM • 17670 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16889 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 36118 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.8m/s
92%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The President proposed, and the faction supported: Maslov is nominated for the post of Minister of JusticeNovember 21, 03:11 PM • 7564 views
Russia sentenced Ukrainian powerlifting champion Yulia Lemeshchenko on charges of "treason" - BBCNovember 21, 03:16 PM • 7066 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 18442 views
Putin commented for the first time on Trump's plan to end the war in UkraineNovember 21, 05:41 PM • 4904 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 17088 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 17111 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 18466 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 25890 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 36118 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 34988 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 17111 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 32085 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 46419 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 48438 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 61930 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Heating
The Diplomat
Fox News

Kremlin seeks money in fines - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

Russia plans to significantly increase fines for 36 types of economic offenses, including illegal entrepreneurship and tax evasion, to replenish the budget. Fines will increase several times, reaching up to $61.5 thousand for significant damages from tax evasion.

Kremlin seeks money in fines - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Russia plans to sharply increase fines for economic violations, using this as a way to quickly replenish the budget. Sanctions will increase several times and will cover 36 types of offenses - from illegal business to tax evasion. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Russian government is preparing a large-scale increase in fines for economic offenses - from illegal entrepreneurship to tax evasion.

Formally, the initiative is designed to "increase the effectiveness of punishment," but the real goal is obvious - to replenish the depleted budget

- the post says.

The changes cover 36 types of economic crimes. The amount of fines will increase several times. 

For illegal entrepreneurship, it is proposed to collect up to $18.5 thousand (previously - $4 thousand), and in cases of "especially large" damages - up to $31 thousand (against $6 thousand). For intentional bankruptcy, the fine will reach $25 thousand (instead of $6 thousand), for tax evasion - from $6 thousand to $18.5 thousand, and for significant damages - up to $61.5 thousand

- reports the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

In addition, it is planned to revise the criteria for "large" and "especially large" damages, which will allow for a broader interpretation of the elements of the crime and, accordingly, more frequent application of maximum sanctions.

The Kremlin is increasingly actively looking for non-fiscal sources of income. Tax increases (including VAT to 22%) and the introduction of new fees are already putting pressure on businesses, and now the state is trying to monetize the punitive system as well.

- added the FISU.

As a result, risks for investors and entrepreneurs in sectors with high administrative oversight - construction, transport, finance - are only increasing. 

Recall

Wage arrears in Russia at the end of September exceeded 1.95 billion rubles, which is four times more than a year ago. This is a systemic crisis affecting key industries and various regions of the country, including construction companies and the mining industry.

Russia raises taxes and expands the circle of taxpayers, expecting funds for military spending18.11.25, 17:43 • 6186 views

Vita Zelenetska

Economy
Sanctions
State budget
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine