Russia raises taxes and expands the circle of taxpayers, expecting funds for military spending

$42.070.02
48.790.20
ukenru
04:46 PM • 4484 views
Ukrenergo introduces hourly power outages for the entire Wednesday, November 19
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 15161 views
In Odesa, a woman who was littering was tied to a bench with tape: the police reacted
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 29042 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
02:05 PM • 18217 views
Spain allocates €1 billion to Ukraine for American weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine
12:54 PM • 21282 views
Long-time collaborators with Russian special services: Tusk stated that Ukrainians committed sabotage on Polish railways
11:49 AM • 24773 views
What will the weather be like in Ukraine on November 19: Forecaster Didenko announced the forecast for Wednesday
November 18, 08:43 AM • 24815 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff to join talks with Zelenskyy in Turkey - Reuters
November 18, 07:59 AM • 31229 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in four regions, schedules in most regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 18, 07:00 AM • 25020 views
How to care for houseplants in winter: key tipsPhoto
Exclusive
November 17, 02:33 PM • 58957 views
It is quite likely not at the next meeting: MP on when the Rada will adopt the State Budget-2026
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.1m/s
70%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Western Ukraine covered in sudden snow: Yaremche and Bukovel in a white blanketPhotoVideoNovember 18, 07:46 AM • 24049 views
Energy for winter: Ukraine received 100 million cubic meters of gas via a new sea route from the USANovember 18, 08:57 AM • 23091 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 28624 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 25905 views
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 14218 views
Publications
Certification chaos: to save international contracts, the State Aviation Service corrects mistakes of past management02:26 PM • 14303 views
Bitcoin overheated: fintech expert Olena Sosedka predicted what would happen to the crypto market
Exclusive
02:10 PM • 29044 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 86421 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 116582 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 107636 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Boris Pistorius
Pedro Sánchez
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Turkey
Spain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Real Slim Shady: Eminem Sues Australian Beachwear Brand "Swim Shady"04:06 PM • 1576 views
Ukrainian comedian Andriy Rybak found his photo on the cover of a BDSM book on Amazon: demands compensationPhoto04:02 PM • 1910 views
"Parasocial" became the word of 2025 according to Cambridge Dictionary: what it is and what celebrities and AI have to do with itNovember 18, 10:16 AM • 25962 views
Royal Mint of Britain has issued a coin in memory of Freddie MercuryVideoNovember 18, 10:02 AM • 28679 views
Brian May called the stroke he suffered a "wake-up call" and told fans about his recoveryNovember 17, 01:40 PM • 34679 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Heating
ATACMS

Russia raises taxes and expands the circle of taxpayers, expecting funds for military spending

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

The Russian State Duma approved an increase in VAT from 20% to 22% starting in 2026, expecting an additional trillion rubles for the budget. The changes also lower the annual income threshold for businesses required to collect VAT from 60 to 10 million rubles.

Russia raises taxes and expands the circle of taxpayers, expecting funds for military spending

Against the backdrop of Russia's almost four-year full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Moscow is looking for new sources of income to stimulate its economy. Today, the State Duma of the Russian Federation introduced significant changes to the value-added tax (VAT), which will come into force in 2026. UNN reports with reference to the Associated Press.

Details

In the Russian Federation, a new tax increase has been approved: in the second reading (before which the main changes are made to the document), a bill on tax changes, including an increase in VAT from 20% to 22% (excluding a line of socially significant goods), has been approved.

The new changes are expected to add a trillion rubles (about 12.3 billion dollars) to the Russian state budget.

According to AP, the new legislation lowers the threshold for businesses required to charge VAT: from 60 million rubles (about $739,000) in annual sales revenue to 10 million rubles (about $123,000).

It was previously reported that taxes in Russia will increase from 2026, as in September, the Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation included an increase in value-added tax (VAT) in the draft budget for 2026 and the planning period of 2027-2028.

Expenditures on the armed forces of the occupying country will remain the largest item in the Russian budget. In 2026, defense spending will amount to more than 12 trillion rubles, or almost 30% of all Russian budget expenditures.

Recall

Russia "may be forced to take measures to ensure security," warned Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the forecast of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius that Moscow is capable of inflicting a Russian military strike on the territory of NATO countries by 2028-29.

Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey and talks with Witkoff: AFP learned the main goal18.11.25, 16:32 • 2648 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyNews of the World
Russian propaganda
State budget
War in Ukraine
Associated Press
NATO
Boris Pistorius
Ukraine