Despite official statistics showing stable rates of contracting into the Russian armed forces, signs of resource depletion are becoming increasingly apparent. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, Russian regions are reducing payments for signing contracts, but it was precisely these "bonuses" that attracted those in charge, reports UNN.

Details

As reported by intelligence, in the third quarter of 2025, more than 135.2 thousand people signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense, and a total of 262.7 thousand, or about 29 thousand per month, signed from January to September, which corresponds to the level of 2024. However, these figures increasingly less reflect the real difficulties faced by the regional recruitment system.

As of November 2025, at least 11 regions of Russia – including Leningrad, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Ulyanovsk, and Orenburg oblasts, the republics of Bashkortostan, Tatarstan, Khakassia, Chuvashia, Mari El, as well as the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and Zabaykalsky Krai – have reduced payments for signing contracts and assistance to families of fallen servicemen. For many territories, these incentives were a key mechanism for attracting new military personnel. - the report says.

Intelligence emphasizes that after the regional cumulative deficit exceeded $9 billion in September, the ability of federal subjects to maintain financial motivation sharply narrowed. The reduction in bonuses directly complicates further recruitment, as increased payments over the past two years compensated for growing risks and losses.

Government decisions indicate that maintaining the former pace of army recruitment is becoming increasingly difficult. In the absence of funds to maintain incentives, the Kremlin will rely on other tools – from strengthening propaganda to expanding repressive practices – trying to maintain recruitment volumes amid the deteriorating socio-economic situation in the regions. - stated in the message.

