It is increasingly difficult for the Russian Federation to ensure a stable flow of contract soldiers: intelligence named the reasons and predicted further steps of the aggressor

$42.270.11
48.700.19
ukenru
02:30 PM • 3138 views
Peace plan after negotiations reduced from 28 to 19 points - FT
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 8916 views
The Prosecutor General's Office demands that the Ministry of Health revoke the license of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15770 views
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17769 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
01:04 PM • 13733 views
"Absolute chaos reigned": WP learned about Trump's level of involvement amid peace plan talks
12:38 PM • 12585 views
At the EU talks, an agreement was reached on the need the peace plan to be reworked due to the "unacceptability" of some proposals - Tusk
12:29 PM • 10928 views
"Peace in Ukraine will not come overnight" - German Chancellor calls on Europe to maintain unity in approach to peace plan
11:50 AM • 9204 views
Tomorrow, a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing will take place - Media
11:25 AM • 10262 views
Night arrest instead of round-the-clock: the appellate court softened the pre-trial detention measure for the Odrex doctor in the case of Adnan Kivan's death
10:32 AM • 11244 views
Ukrainian bonds jump on peace talks – Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.5m/s
77%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27688 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23776 views
EU leaders gather for emergency meeting on Ukraine war peace talks: Politico learns detailsNovember 24, 08:21 AM • 18468 views
Trump on possible progress in peace talks: "Don't believe it until you see it, but something good may be happening"10:50 AM • 18047 views
Shooting between parents in Lviv school: one man wounded, children unharmed – Sadovyi10:55 AM • 10309 views
Publications
Transfer of German Skyranger 35 to Ukraine: what tasks the vehicle can performPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:47 PM • 15770 views
Aviation on the brink: without tax breaks, Ukraine risks losing a strategic industry
Exclusive
01:20 PM • 17769 views
Some EU countries restrict aid to Ukrainian refugees: what the UN says
Exclusive
November 24, 07:12 AM • 38993 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 64692 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 142192 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
António Costa
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 23785 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 27694 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 41306 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 51770 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 53383 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
The Washington Post
Film

It is increasingly difficult for the Russian Federation to ensure a stable flow of contract soldiers: intelligence named the reasons and predicted further steps of the aggressor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 992 views

The Foreign Intelligence Service reported that Russian regions are reducing payments for contracts that previously attracted volunteers to the armed forces. This indicates the depletion of the resource base, despite stable official contracting statistics.

It is increasingly difficult for the Russian Federation to ensure a stable flow of contract soldiers: intelligence named the reasons and predicted further steps of the aggressor

Despite official statistics showing stable rates of contracting into the Russian armed forces, signs of resource depletion are becoming increasingly apparent. As reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, Russian regions are reducing payments for signing contracts, but it was precisely these "bonuses" that attracted those in charge, reports UNN.

Details

As reported by intelligence, in the third quarter of 2025, more than 135.2 thousand people signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense, and a total of 262.7 thousand, or about 29 thousand per month, signed from January to September, which corresponds to the level of 2024. However, these figures increasingly less reflect the real difficulties faced by the regional recruitment system.

Russia's metallurgical industry is declining due to export restrictions and competition from Chinese manufacturers - intelligence18.11.25, 14:11 • 3706 views

As of November 2025, at least 11 regions of Russia – including Leningrad, Samara, Nizhny Novgorod, Ulyanovsk, and Orenburg oblasts, the republics of Bashkortostan, Tatarstan, Khakassia, Chuvashia, Mari El, as well as the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug and Zabaykalsky Krai – have reduced payments for signing contracts and assistance to families of fallen servicemen. For many territories, these incentives were a key mechanism for attracting new military personnel.

- the report says.

Intelligence emphasizes that after the regional cumulative deficit exceeded $9 billion in September, the ability of federal subjects to maintain financial motivation sharply narrowed. The reduction in bonuses directly complicates further recruitment, as increased payments over the past two years compensated for growing risks and losses.

Government decisions indicate that maintaining the former pace of army recruitment is becoming increasingly difficult. In the absence of funds to maintain incentives, the Kremlin will rely on other tools – from strengthening propaganda to expanding repressive practices – trying to maintain recruitment volumes amid the deteriorating socio-economic situation in the regions.

- stated in the message.

Wage crisis has engulfed all regions of Russia: debt exceeded 1.95 billion rubles - intelligence21.11.25, 20:12 • 4148 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
State budget
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine