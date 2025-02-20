ukenru
Global warming: glacier melting on Earth has accelerated by more than a third over the past 10 years - scientists

Global warming: glacier melting on Earth has accelerated by more than a third over the past 10 years - scientists

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20199 views

Over the past decade, the rate of melting of the world's glaciers has increased by 36%. Every year, 273 billion tons of ice melt, which threatens to raise sea levels and cause problems with fresh water.

The loss of ice from the world's glaciers has accelerated over the past decade, and melting in the coming years may be faster than previously expected and raise sea levels. This is reported by Science Alert, citing the results of a study by an international team of scientists, UNN reports.

Details

According to their data, between 2012 and 2023, approximately 36 percent more ice was lost than between 2000 and 2011. At the same time, on average, about 273 billion tons of ice are lost per year, which is equivalent to the water consumption of the world's population for 30 years.

The findings are shocking because global temperatures are rising along with humanity's greenhouse gas emissions,

- said Michael Zemp, a co-author of the study and professor at the University of Zurich.

It is noted that the world's glaciers have lost about five percent of their volume since the beginning of the century, with significant regional differences ranging from a two percent loss in Antarctica to 40 percent in the European Alps. Therefore, regions with smaller glaciers are losing them faster, and many of them "will not survive this century.

Consequently, we will face higher sea level rise by the end of this century than previously expected. Glacial melt will also affect freshwater supplies, especially in Central Asia and the central Andes,

- Zemp summarized.

Recall

In 2024, the global average temperature exceeded the 1.5°C threshold from pre-industrial levels for the first time . The record warming is caused by anthropogenic changes and the El Niño phenomenon.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

