Ukraine plans to develop agrarian diplomacy with the support of FAO
Kyiv • UNN
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy of Ukraine has discussed with FAO the implementation of a project to develop agrarian diplomacy. The plan is to train specialists to promote Ukrainian agricultural products on international markets.
The Ministry of Agrarian Policy, with the support of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), plans to develop agrarian diplomacy. This was announced by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval during a visit to Hungary, UNN reports.
According to the agency, the possibility of implementing a pilot project to develop agrarian diplomacy was discussed during a meeting between Vitaliy Koval and the Head of the FAO Regional Office for Europe and Central Asia, Vidrec Gutsu, and their team.
"The goal of agrarian diplomacy is to train specialists to promote Ukrainian agricultural products on international markets on the basis of specialized higher education institutions. We are talking about the so-called agrarian attachés at diplomatic and trade missions abroad," Vitalii Koval said.
The Minister of Agrarian Policy said that the FAO team had confirmed its interest in implementing such a project. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy is already working with FAO on the next steps.
In addition, Vitaliy Koval and Vidrech Hutsu discussed the following issues:
new grants for Ukrainian farmers. In particular, to automate production processes and increase the volume of value-added products;
providing farmers with generators. Especially those engaged in livestock farming;
the importance of engaging experts to adapt the agricultural sector to European requirements on Ukraine's path to the EU;
switching to gas generators;
climate programs for Ukraine.