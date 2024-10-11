The Government supported the draft law on the introduction of an electronic system in the land sector - Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a draft law on the introduction of an electronic system of interaction in the field of land management and land valuation. The system will be based on the State Land Cadastre and will simplify procedures in land relations.
The government has supported the draft law of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, which introduces an electronic system of interaction between land management entities and valuation entities. This was announced by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval, UNN reports.
Details
As explained by Taras Melnychuk, the Cabinet's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, it is the government's draft law "On Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts on the Introduction of an Electronic System for Interaction between Land Management and Appraisal Entities" (Reg. No. 12107).
The draft law proposes to amend the Land Code of Ukraine, the Laws of Ukraine "On Land Management", "On Land Valuation", and "On the State Land Cadastre".
In particular, it is proposed to introduce an electronic system that will operate on the basis of the State Land Cadastre and will greatly simplify procedures in the field of land relations.
The electronic system of interaction in the land sector is about openness, transparency and minimization of the human factor and corruption risks. Every farmer will be able to get all the necessary certificates in the electronic system and will not need to go to several authorities. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy continues to work on the digitalization of the agricultural sector. Our goal is to create a single window of services for farmers
According to him, the electronic system in the field of land relations will help:
- obtain permits for the development of land management and land valuation documentation. Conclude relevant agreements and approve documentation;
- enter information (changes) about the objects of the State Land Cadastre;
- conclude land lease agreements, servitudes, superficies, emphyteusis; state registration of land plots;
- obtain consulting services on land management or consent for the division and consolidation of land plots, etc.
The user will also be able to view the status of the submitted documents in real time.
