China and Russia draw closer to Kazakhstan, pushing the European Union into the background - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1060 views

Kazakhstan pursues a multi-vector policy, deepening ties with China and Russia, but maintaining partnership with the EU. Despite this, Europe lost a nuclear contract to Russia and China, which may weaken its position in the region.

China and Russia draw closer to Kazakhstan, pushing the European Union into the background - Media

Kazakhstan pursues a multi-vector policy, deepening ties with China and Russia, yet at the same time maintaining its strategic partnership with the European Union. At the core of this balancing act is an unmistakable message: in a world characterized by fragmentation and competition, Astana is open for business, but on its own terms, UNN reports with reference to Euractiv.

Details

Speaking at the second China-Central Asia Summit held in Astana on June 17, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev spoke of a new impetus for intensive and mutually beneficial cooperation with China.

He said that relations between Central Asia and China have now reached the level of an "eternal, adaptive and comprehensive" strategic partnership.

Over the past five years, intra-regional trade has exceeded $10 billion, accounting for almost 40% of Central Asia's foreign trade. This contributed to a record sum of $95 billion, with Kazakhstan alone accounting for $44 billion of this figure.

At the summit, Central Asian countries and China signed over 35 agreements worth more than $17 billion, as well as a Treaty on Eternal Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation – a document outlining new directions for bilateral interaction.

New development model

In an editorial by Chinese state media on the summit, the deepening partnership between China and Central Asian countries was described as a vital stabilizing force in an increasingly expanding world.

These relations, based on the historical ties of the Silk Road and reinforced by 30 years of diplomatic cooperation, are presented as a new model of international relations based on mutual respect, strategic trust, and common development.

China and Central Asia are depicted as champions of multilateralism, sovereignty, and dialogue, with this partnership offering a practical, inclusive model for sustainable global development, particularly aligned with the aspirations of Global South countries.

Xi Jinping arrived at the summit in Kazakhstan16.06.25, 10:55 • 4178 views

Strong partnership between China and Kazakhstan

In a separate meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Akorda presidential residence before the summit, Tokayev called China a "close friend and reliable partner" of Kazakhstan. The visit, notably, coincided with Xi's 72nd birthday.

Both Xi Jinping and Tokayev emphasized the resilience of bilateral relations, describing them as a "natural need for the prosperity of our countries," despite global geopolitical turbulence.

Currently, about five thousand Chinese-funded companies operate in Kazakhstan, and Tokayev emphasized the launch of joint projects in such areas as agriculture, logistics, nuclear energy, and culture.

Weakening of Europe's positions

Xi's visit to Astana and the summit took place at a strategically important time for Kazakhstan. The country recently announced successful tenders for its first nuclear power plants: Russia's Rosatom and China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC).

France's EDF – the only European company to make the shortlist – ultimately failed to secure the contract, despite joint diplomatic efforts, including Tokayev's state visit to Paris and the personal visit of EDF's CEO to Kazakhstan.

Before the decision was made, Kazakh officials stated that they were counting on Russia for the nuclear project. Although concerns about Moscow's involvement remain, Kazakhstan has stated that it will retain full ownership and control over the station's operation.

China's real estate sector is experiencing a prolonged downturn, with population decline exacerbating the situation - Media21.06.25, 20:36 • 9220 views

Long-term cooperation

Despite Europe's setbacks on the nuclear front, the EU and Kazakhstan reaffirmed their strategic partnership during the 22nd meeting of the Cooperation Committee in political configuration.

Building on the results of the EU-Central Asia summit held in Samarkand in April, discussions focused on trade, investment, transport connectivity, energy, climate, the rule of law, and visa liberalization.

According to participants, the discussion laid the groundwork for sustainable, long-term cooperation. European officials described the partnership with Kazakhstan as strong and mature.

Europe's position

Although Kazakhstan pursues a multi-vector foreign policy, offering space for diverse partnerships, Europe's failure to secure the nuclear contract may leave a bitter taste.

The European Union remains Kazakhstan's largest trading partner and foreign investor overall, but China and Russia have an advantage in terms of direct inter-state interaction. New nuclear contracts could further cement their strategic position in the country.

This again forces the EU to try to assert its relevance in Kazakhstan and the wider Central Asian region. Italy, with its individual and pragmatic approach to ties with Astana and other regional capitals, can serve as a model for future EU engagement.

Kazakhstan views its growing partnership with the EU as a cornerstone of a global strategy aimed at increasing economic resilience and flexibility. This message was reinforced at the Astana International Forum (AIF) 2025, which provided a timely opportunity for EU member states to deepen their engagement.

If the EU wants to avoid further loss of ground – or another important contract – it must act quickly and review its value proposition in the region.

China accumulated record oil reserves amid threat of disruptions from Iran20.06.25, 18:07 • 3122 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
European Union
Paris
Italy
Central Asia
Xi Jinping
China
Kazakhstan
