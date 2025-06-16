Xi Jinping arrived at the summit in Kazakhstan

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan for the China-Central Asia summit, Xinhua reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Chinese President Xi Jinping landed here on Monday to attend the second China-Central Asia Summit," the publication reports.

It is reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, from June 16 to 18, at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

"The summit is expected to lead the six countries to a new path towards building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future," the publication points out.

Trump revealed details of a conversation with Xi Jinping: a meeting of US and Chinese teams is not far off