Xi Jinping arrived at the summit in Kazakhstan
Kyiv • UNN
Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Astana to attend the second China-Central Asia Summit. The summit is expected to put the six countries on the path to a closer community.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Astana, Kazakhstan for the China-Central Asia summit, Xinhua reports, writes UNN.
Details
"Chinese President Xi Jinping landed here on Monday to attend the second China-Central Asia Summit," the publication reports.
It is reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the second China-Central Asia Summit in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, from June 16 to 18, at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
"The summit is expected to lead the six countries to a new path towards building a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future," the publication points out.
