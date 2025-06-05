Trump revealed details of a conversation with Xi Jinping: a meeting of US and Chinese teams is not far off

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 8162 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
02:25 PM • 18447 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
12:51 PM • 25314 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 37231 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

11:02 AM • 42079 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 78044 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 58669 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 47330 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67080 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 96312 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
4m/s
46%
751mm
Popular news

The Rada renamed 328 settlements as part of derusification

June 5, 08:48 AM • 13870 views

Five More Countries Join EW Coalition - Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

June 5, 08:57 AM • 53127 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 65867 views

Ukraine reacted to Poland's decision regarding the “genocide of the OUN and UPA”: it contradicts good neighborliness

11:48 AM • 8580 views

"It's not just gingerbread": The US Senate is preparing devastating sanctions against Russia for Putin's actions in Ukraine

01:20 PM • 37709 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

03:55 PM • 3794 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 101411 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 113888 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 173665 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 214065 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Xi Jinping

Ruslan Kravchenko

Scott Bessent

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

Kyiv

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 66155 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 55992 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 101496 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 327432 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 169618 views
Actual

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

The New York Times

Financial Times

Trump revealed details of a conversation with Xi Jinping: a meeting of US and Chinese teams is not far off

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

US President Donald Trump announced a telephone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, where they discussed a trade agreement. The parties also plan to meet working groups for further negotiations.

Trump revealed details of a conversation with Xi Jinping: a meeting of US and Chinese teams is not far off

US President Donald Trump has revealed details of his phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In particular, the head of the White House said that a meeting of the American and Chinese teams is being prepared to discuss a trade agreement, reports UNN.

I have just concluded a very fruitful phone conversation with Chinese President Xi, during which I discussed some of the intricacies of our recently concluded and agreed trade agreement. The conversation lasted about an hour and a half and resulted in a very positive outcome for both countries 

- Trump said.

Trump also announced a meeting of working teams from the United States and China to further discuss the trade agreement.

There should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare earth products. Our respective teams will meet soon at a location to be determined later. We will be represented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer 

- said the head of the White House.

Donald Trump also added that he and Xi Jinping exchanged mutual invitations to visit the United States and China.

During the conversation, President Xi kindly invited me and the First Lady to visit China, and I reciprocated. As presidents of two great nations, we both look forward to it

 - added the US President.

Finally, Trump added that the conversation was exclusively about trade. The issue of Russia's war against Ukraine was not raised, like the topic of Iran.

The conversation was almost entirely focused on TRADE. Nothing was discussed regarding Russia/Ukraine or Iran. We will inform the media about the schedule and venue of the meeting soon. Thank you for your attention to this issue! 

- Trump summarized.

Addition

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will hold his first meeting with Donald Trump. They will discuss Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and trade policy, including US customs tariffs.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Scott Bessent
White House
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Germany
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9