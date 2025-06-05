Trump revealed details of a conversation with Xi Jinping: a meeting of US and Chinese teams is not far off

US President Donald Trump has revealed details of his phone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In particular, the head of the White House said that a meeting of the American and Chinese teams is being prepared to discuss a trade agreement, reports UNN.

I have just concluded a very fruitful phone conversation with Chinese President Xi, during which I discussed some of the intricacies of our recently concluded and agreed trade agreement. The conversation lasted about an hour and a half and resulted in a very positive outcome for both countries - Trump said.

Trump also announced a meeting of working teams from the United States and China to further discuss the trade agreement.

There should no longer be any questions about the complexity of rare earth products. Our respective teams will meet soon at a location to be determined later. We will be represented by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and US Trade Representative, Ambassador Jamieson Greer - said the head of the White House.

Donald Trump also added that he and Xi Jinping exchanged mutual invitations to visit the United States and China.

During the conversation, President Xi kindly invited me and the First Lady to visit China, and I reciprocated. As presidents of two great nations, we both look forward to it - added the US President.

Finally, Trump added that the conversation was exclusively about trade. The issue of Russia's war against Ukraine was not raised, like the topic of Iran.

The conversation was almost entirely focused on TRADE. Nothing was discussed regarding Russia/Ukraine or Iran. We will inform the media about the schedule and venue of the meeting soon. Thank you for your attention to this issue! - Trump summarized.

Addition

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will hold his first meeting with Donald Trump. They will discuss Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East, and trade policy, including US customs tariffs.