China's real estate sector is experiencing a prolonged downturn, with population decline exacerbating the situation - Media

$41.690.00
47.860.00
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 09:38 AM • 17724 views
Zelenskyy appointed Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 21, 07:00 AM • 76065 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwards
June 20, 04:46 PM • 65234 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
June 20, 01:11 PM • 101741 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
June 20, 12:29 PM • 197775 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
June 20, 12:17 PM • 169739 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
June 20, 11:31 AM • 90246 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 95137 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 88132 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 69987 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2.3m/s
60%
751mm
Popular news
Israel struck Iranian nuclear facility in IsfahanJune 21, 07:56 AM • 43633 views
"There is not even a thought of refusing": in army aviation explained why Ukraine should modernize Soviet equipmentJune 21, 08:22 AM • 10090 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 16933 views
Trump said US intelligence chief Gabbard is wrong on Iran's nuclear weapons potential: she responded01:06 PM • 5140 views
Hungarian opposition leader declares Orbán's referendum on Ukraine's EU accession a "complete failure"02:13 PM • 31182 views
Publications
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 76091 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)June 20, 12:29 PM • 197795 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the yearJune 20, 12:17 PM • 169755 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at homeJune 20, 11:55 AM • 102831 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 151740 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
David Lammy
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Germany
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 17318 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 30094 views
Ukraine won historic gold at Cannes LionsJune 21, 06:19 AM • 39147 views
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billionJune 20, 04:30 PM • 34009 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity wardJune 20, 01:58 PM • 42074 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Brent Crude
The Economist
Shahed-136

China's real estate sector is experiencing a prolonged downturn, with population decline exacerbating the situation - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 486 views

China's real estate market is in a deep crisis, intensified by population decline and slowing urbanization. Goldman Sachs estimates that demand for new housing in China's urban areas will fall to a quarter of 2017 peak levels.

China's real estate sector is experiencing a prolonged downturn, with population decline exacerbating the situation - Media

China's real estate sector has been in a deep crisis for several years. Now, a shrinking population has become another blow to the stagnant housing market. This was reported by CNBC, writes UNN.

Goldman Sachs estimates that demand for new housing in Chinese cities will remain low, at less than 5 million units per year in the coming years — a quarter of the peak of 20 million units in 2017.

"Population decline and slowing urbanization suggest reduced demographic housing demand" in the coming years, according to a Goldman Sachs research note published on Monday.

The country's population is expected to decrease from 1.41 billion to less than 1.39 billion by 2035, according to the latest World Bank data, notes Tianchen Xu, a senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. The main reasons are a decrease in the number of newborns and an increase in mortality among the elderly.

Latvia has banned Russian and Belarusian citizens from buying property in the country19.06.25, 23:44 • 3894 views

China's population has been declining for the third consecutive year. According to the latest government data for 2024, it decreased by 1.39 million compared to the previous year due to falling birth rates.

The population decline, according to Goldman Sachs estimates, will lead to a decrease in housing demand of 0.5 million units annually in the 2020s and 1.4 million annually in the 2030s. This sharply contrasts with a positive contribution of 1.5 million units in the 2010s, when the population was steadily growing.

The birth rate continues to decline, even after Beijing lifted the one-child policy in 2016. Despite government attempts to stimulate birth rates with cash payments, young people are refraining from starting families due to unstable incomes, an uncertain future in the labor market, and a weak social protection system.

Deeper crisis

These demographic changes put further pressure on the real estate market, which has not recovered from a sharp downturn since late 2020. Despite a series of measures taken by central and local authorities since last September, the situation has not improved.

New home prices in May fell at their fastest rate in seven months, according to Macquarie's chief China economist Larry Hu, continuing a two-year stagnation despite government efforts to curb the decline.

New home sales in 30 major cities in the first half of June decreased by 11% year-on-year, which is worse than the 3% decline in May, Hu noted.

Goldman Sachs predicts that owners of investment properties will be "net sellers" in the near future, transferring housing to owners who buy for living, expecting further price reductions.

Copenhagen will become the world's most comfortable city in 2025, displacing Vienna 17.06.25, 16:25 • 4214 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldReal Estate
World Bank
Beijing
China
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9