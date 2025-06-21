China's real estate sector is experiencing a prolonged downturn, with population decline exacerbating the situation - Media

China's real estate sector has been in a deep crisis for several years. Now, a shrinking population has become another blow to the stagnant housing market. This was reported by CNBC, writes UNN.

Goldman Sachs estimates that demand for new housing in Chinese cities will remain low, at less than 5 million units per year in the coming years — a quarter of the peak of 20 million units in 2017.

"Population decline and slowing urbanization suggest reduced demographic housing demand" in the coming years, according to a Goldman Sachs research note published on Monday.

The country's population is expected to decrease from 1.41 billion to less than 1.39 billion by 2035, according to the latest World Bank data, notes Tianchen Xu, a senior economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit. The main reasons are a decrease in the number of newborns and an increase in mortality among the elderly.

Latvia has banned Russian and Belarusian citizens from buying property in the country

China's population has been declining for the third consecutive year. According to the latest government data for 2024, it decreased by 1.39 million compared to the previous year due to falling birth rates.

The population decline, according to Goldman Sachs estimates, will lead to a decrease in housing demand of 0.5 million units annually in the 2020s and 1.4 million annually in the 2030s. This sharply contrasts with a positive contribution of 1.5 million units in the 2010s, when the population was steadily growing.

The birth rate continues to decline, even after Beijing lifted the one-child policy in 2016. Despite government attempts to stimulate birth rates with cash payments, young people are refraining from starting families due to unstable incomes, an uncertain future in the labor market, and a weak social protection system.

Deeper crisis

These demographic changes put further pressure on the real estate market, which has not recovered from a sharp downturn since late 2020. Despite a series of measures taken by central and local authorities since last September, the situation has not improved.

New home prices in May fell at their fastest rate in seven months, according to Macquarie's chief China economist Larry Hu, continuing a two-year stagnation despite government efforts to curb the decline.

New home sales in 30 major cities in the first half of June decreased by 11% year-on-year, which is worse than the 3% decline in May, Hu noted.

Goldman Sachs predicts that owners of investment properties will be "net sellers" in the near future, transferring housing to owners who buy for living, expecting further price reductions.

Copenhagen will become the world's most comfortable city in 2025, displacing Vienna