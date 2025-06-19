Latvia has banned Russian and Belarusian citizens from buying property in the country

The Latvian Saeima supported in the third reading and in its entirety the ban on the purchase of real estate in the country for citizens of the Russian Federation and Belarus. This is reported by lsm.lv, informs UNN.

It is noted that 69 Saeima deputies voted for the relevant decision, and 8 voted against it.

The ban will also apply to legal entities registered in Russia or Belarus. It will also apply to legal entities in which citizens of these countries own at least 25% of the shares (stocks) of the authorized capital, where they are the actual beneficiaries, as well as to legal structures created in these countries. The ban will apply to transactions concluded after the law enters into force. - writes the publication.

At the same time, the adopted law provides for some exceptions - in particular, this applies to cases where the property is inherited by relatives or recognized as property by a court verdict.

The ban does not apply if a single dwelling is purchased, and the acquirer has a permanent residence permit issued before the law enters into force or they had or already have obtained the status of a permanent resident of the EU in Latvia after the law enters into force. - explained the authors of the law.

According to them, in parallel with the military actions in Ukraine, Russia is waging a hybrid war against other democratic and sovereign states that do not support and condemn the aggression initiated by the Russian Federation or support Ukraine in its struggle. Among these countries is Latvia.

"One of the tools of non-military influence and elements of hybrid warfare is the indirect acquisition of real estate in other countries. Russia has also used the presence of its citizens abroad as a pretext for starting a war, justifying its military actions with the need for protection. The Saeima has previously emphasized that the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine requires special attention to Latvia's national security issues and new measures for its protection," the article states.

